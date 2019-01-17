After months of waiting for my application for a rapid border crossing permit to be processed and tentatively approved, the U.S. government finally allowed me to set an appointment with Customs and Border Protection for an interview and presentation of my documents.
Appointment set and confirmed. Just 48 hours before the scheduled face-to-face, an email arrived canceling it. After 23 days of a partial government shutdown, it affected me directly.
The cancellation does not affect my wallet as it does 800,000 government employees that are either furloughed or forced to work without pay, but it is maddening. I applied in June 2018 for the “Sentri” permit. It is now the middle of January, and because I don’t have the permit, I must suffer waits of up to two hours to cross the border into the U.S.
Most egregiously, however, was the one day I bypassed a mile-long pedestrian line into the U.S. with a huge cast on my arm, with my right hand swollen to almost twice its normal size. Three U.S. CBP officers, two men and a woman, were stationed at the entry gate and allowed individuals to cross for inspection in twos and threes.
When I asked permission to bypass the long line, the woman officer refused to allow me through despite my U.S. passport in hand. I pleaded medical emergency and showed my swollen hand and giant cast. Both male officers exclaimed surprise at the amount of swelling, but the woman officer said no, she didn’t allow cutting in line and that it wasn’t fair to the hundreds of people in line.
I said, baloney, not one person in line was saying anything. They weren’t blind, they could see I needed medical attention which was just 10 minutes away.
She refused. I demanded to see a supervisor, but she said no; I wasn’t entitled to see a supervisor. I should go to the back of the line and spend two or three hours waiting like everyone else, she proclaimed.
I kept demanding to see a supervisor. One of the male officers walked away and came back with a supervisor. I explained the situation for the 10th time; he looked at my passport and ordered her to let me through. I thanked him and walked through for a quick interview and computer check then hailed a taxi and sped away to see the orthopedic surgeon. Three days later he operated on my broken arm.
While some government employees can be obstreperous, and I relish the idea that they are suffering, most aren’t. Most are just like the rest of us and deserve to be treated evenhandedly like we prefer to be treated.
The shutdown continues.
We Americans do not approve of the shutdown, and Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s approval ratings improve, while President Trump's are falling from their already low numbers.
Apparently, there is no movement towards settling the shutdown on either side.
That is shameful.
The issue boils down to the original White House budget request. The president requested $5 billion for a border wall. Democrats refused to support the bill if it included border wall funding. Trump has also refused to approve funding legislation without billions for the wall.
The situation has evolved into a “Mexican standoff” with no progress toward reopening all government departments.
As it happens, as suggested by the government e-mail canceling my appointment, I returned to the government website and reset my appointment.
Questions: will my new appointment with CBP officers be canceled by unpaid government employees? Will I be punished with more hours-long waits at the busiest land border crossing in the world? Will millions of government employees and their families stumble through their everyday lives without pay checks?
Will the government shutdown continue for weeks, months or, even as President Trump says, “years?”
Raoul Lowery Contreras is the author of "White Anglo-Saxon Protestants & Mexicans" and "The Late Great California Republican Party."