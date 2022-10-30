In the horror comedy classic "Abbot and Costello Meet Frankenstein," the sinister assistant to Count Dracula actually was a humanitarian. Actress Lenore Aubert, in real life, was a United Nations volunteer helping others.

Likewise Halloween itself is more than just the outwardly appearance of horror, ghosts and collecting candy. Halloween also has a humanitarian side. A long-standing tradition on Halloween is kids collecting donations for UNICEF, the United Nations Children’s Agency. UNICEF was created in the aftermath of World War II to help feed children worldwide and prevent disease.