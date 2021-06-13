“I solemnly swear to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic...” The oath of office for U.S. representatives makes no exceptions for party, political expediency, or pleasing the powerful.
In 2010, when he was still fairly new to Congress, Kevin McCarthy co-wrote “Young Guns: A New Generation of Conservative Leaders” with Eric Cantor and Paul Ryan. The book argued for a return to Reagan-inspired conservative principles as the way to advance the Republican Party. In the book’s forward, Cantor is portrayed as the Leader, Ryan, the Thinker, and McCarthy, the Strategist. The trio diagnosed Republican problems needing fixing if the party was to re-ascend — among them, “we lost our focus” and “we cared more about getting re-elected than issues.”
Of the three Young Guns, only the Strategist survived. Cantor, the House Majority Leader, was Tea-Partied and defeated in 2014, and Ryan, a shooting star who rose to speaker of the House and vice presidential candidate, threw in the towel in 2018 owing in large part to conflicts with former President Trump.
So what did the Strategist learn?
McCarthy’s work history includes two jobs: affable sandwich-maker in his early twenties, and politician the rest of his adult life.
For most of Trump’s presidential term, McCarthy was Trump’s “my Kevin,” — loyal defender, subordinate, and yes-man. The Strategist knew which side his bread was buttered on, both with Trump and the growing conspiracy-wing of the party.
So much for the mantle of Reagan.
For a brief time, it appeared the Jan. 6 attack on our Capitol might be a watershed moment for McCarthy. Perhaps this dangerous threat to democracy would strengthen his resolve and expose the leadership potential he’d hidden for so long. The day after the attack, he called out President Trump and the insurrectionists: “The President bears responsibility for Wednesday’s attack on Congress by mob rioters. He should have immediately denounced the mob when he saw what was unfolding. The facts require immediate action by President Trump.”
But Trump’s immediate action was to praise the insurrectionists and continue spreading the Big Lie, despite the damaging consequences to our democracy.
Only three weeks later, on Jan. 28, the Strategist flew to Mar-a-Lago to mend fences with Trump and offer his spine as an olive branch.
Recently, McCarthy plotted the ouster of House GOP Conference Chair Liz Cheney because she had the audacity to continue criticizing Trump, reflecting the same sentiments McCarthy expressed before his Jan. 28 U-turn. McCarthy then blocked the bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection because Trump opposed it, despite his Republican negotiating team extracting from Democrats the three concessions that McCarthy required.
In doing so, he failed to provide the real support Capitol Police and DC Metropolitan Police requested and deserved, and ignored the pleading of slain officer Sicknick’s mother to establish the bipartisan commission; McCarthy, however, did find space in his constituent newsletter to tout his support for Capitol Police, complete with photos of him riding in the Back the Blue Bike Tour public relations event.
In “Hamilton,” the Broadway blockbuster based on Ron Chernow’s biography, Lin Manuel Miranda chronicles the tense relationship between political rivals Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr. Hamilton is the brilliant, driven, brash but principled founding father who, among other things, served as Washington’s right hand, as the nation’s first Treasury Secretary, and penned most of the Federalist Papers explaining the Constitution. Burr, on the other hand, is a political opportunist known for his engaging manner but total lack of principle. A political chameleon, Burr will do anything to advance his political career. At one point, Miranda’s frustrated Hamilton paraphrases the real Hamilton and asks, “If you stand for nothing, Burr, what’ll you fall for?”
In the end, Burr kills Hamilton in a duel because Hamilton had the audacity to support Jefferson, Hamilton’s rival, over Burr, his occasional friend, for the presidency. Although Hamilton disagreed with Jefferson on most issues, he pierced Burr by telling him Jefferson was “by far not so dangerous a man” as him because Jefferson had principles while Burr had none.
Leader/Strategist McCarthy has been tested.
He remains Trump’s “my Kevin.”
But he is our Burr.
Steve Bacon is a professor of psychology and longtime resident of Bakersfield.