Oh, John Pryor!
Kudos of sorts to John Pryor for his July 18 Community Voice ("How to unify our divided country"). As a fellow writer for the highly esteemed and widely read Californian, I believe a measure of success for a writer is feedback and OMG, did John get feedback on his most recent article! Some may think commenting on a CV more than three weeks old might seem like old news and piling on its author may seem unfair, but I promise to be kind and hopefully relevant, so please read on.
For those of you who can’t remember: John asserts he is writing to provide “ideas…on how to unify our divided country” but John’s idea of unifying our country is for us to unite against those with whom he disagrees. John, that is the opposite of unity. And while his references to Founding Fathers Washington, Jefferson, Franklin and Adams were compelling, one should not assume our Founding Fathers shared any of Pryor’s “unity” strategies.
I’m jealous John got so much feedback on his article. Oh, to get so much feedback! In Letters to the Editor, Brik McDill, Phil Rudnick and Elden Miller all chimed in with critiques of John’s points. The most thorough rebuttal of John’s article and his suggestions for unity came from Jay Smith’s July 21 CV. Jay researched John’s Founding Father and Biblical references and in his deeper dive into John’s references, shows how our Founding Fathers would be in stark disagreement to John’s positions and his mischaracterizations of theirs.
I was also especially impressed by Phil Rudnick’s Letter to the Editor comment of July 19: “Our democratic institutions and our constitutional free speech are intended to prevent a society that walks in lockstep with an authoritarian ideology. Freedom under the law is the goal, not national unity.”
Phil’s right. Unity was never the goal of the Founding Fathers. Protection of basic freedoms was. And this is why John Pryor’s CV is so important. It’s his right to express opinions of which others may disagree that is our most precious freedom. To those who disagreed with John’s positions, and there were many, let’s celebrate a land where all have a right to express their opinions. Write on, John!
The Founding Fathers, then, by design, created a dysfunctional utopia because they recognized the freedom to disagree is fundamental to what makes America great. If it seems like we’re always arguing and debating, that’s what they intended. Not unity, but a place where diverse people from diverse regions, backgrounds and politics can debate and be included in our society and government. Maybe instead of complaining about our lack of unity, we should strive to truly respect our Founding Fathers' wishes and respect each other’s views and find common ground despite our differences. Perhaps we should even celebrate those differences!
John also pounces on this concept of a culture war and in particular attacks “WOKE practices such as DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion).” Perhaps he fails to see the irony of striving for unity by attacking inclusion. But again, the beauty of this debate is that it’s the debate itself that makes our nation great. We error not by having different views but when we’ve become intolerant of others’ beliefs, opinions and rights, when we fail to listen, and when we refuse to find common ground.
John Pryor, please understand: We’re not on opposite sides. We all live in the same tent and in this tent all views have a place. You share this tent with those whose views mirror ours and those who don’t, with those who sleep and those who are woke. The woke, they are your brethren. So we’re not united in our views but we’re united in our precious right to disagree. Rather than antipathy, let’s have a celebration that we can all be together in this tent and then let’s respect our Founding Fathers' wishes by thriving in this tent together.
Speaking of tents, John cites Leviticus, (Oh John, who cites Leviticus?) a book attributed to Moses while the Israelites lived in tents while journeying to the Promised Land. John suggests our Founding Fathers, though they clearly advocate for separation of church and state, used this book as they drafted our Constitution. Maybe so, John, but I would suggest, as one who also likes to add Biblical references to his articles, that we cite the Greatest Commandment as we discern our Founding Fathers’ intent and our solutions to our current disunity. “Love God above all else and … love your neighbor as yourself.” (Matthew 22:37-40)
John, therein lies the solution to our disunity. Let’s find a way to love the woke and all others and to find them a seat at the table too. We can handle this, John. It’s what our Founding Fathers wanted, and how our Biblical texts evolved.
There’s an old saying, “if a tree falls in the forest and nobody hears it, did it make any noise?” Your article fell in the forest, and everybody heard it. Kudos to you, John. You were read. On the other hand, I sometimes fear my articles fall silently to the forest floor.