Sal Moretti.jpg

Sal Moretti is a former U.S. Air Force captain and a retired city superintendent.

Oh, John Pryor!

Kudos of sorts to John Pryor for his July 18 Community Voice ("How to unify our divided country"). As a fellow writer for the highly esteemed and widely read Californian, I believe a measure of success for a writer is feedback and OMG, did John get feedback on his most recent article! Some may think commenting on a CV more than three weeks old might seem like old news and piling on its author may seem unfair, but I promise to be kind and hopefully relevant, so please read on.

Sal Moretti served as a captain in the U.S. Air Force, is a retired city superintendent and a former county supervisor district director. You can email him at morettis3313@gmail.com.

Tags

Recommended for you