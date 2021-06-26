California is home to one of the nation’s most vibrant small business communities. The good folks who own and operate these companies are just now beginning to pick up the pieces following the economic destruction caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Government-mandated lockdowns brought many of these otherwise healthy businesses to their knees, and a large number of them were forced to shut down permanently. This dreadful reality served as a sobering reminder for many of us about how important these entities are to our communities.
As our economy picks up again and business owners get back on their feet, the notoriously burdensome red tape that held back California’s entrepreneurs before the pandemic is once again getting a closer look. One of these laws in particular, the Private Attorneys General Act, has dogged the Golden State’s business community for years.
Essentially, the law allows workers to be compensated for labor violations by their employers through the court system. It does this by permitting employees to pursue legal action to recover civil penalties if they believe their rights have been violated by their current or former employer. While the framework of the law is admirable, the strict interpretation of its contents by California’s judicial system has opened business owners up to an onslaught of undeserved legal pressure.
The law was so poorly written and left so much room for abuse that California’s courts have become clogged with frivolous lawsuits and ridiculous claims from disgruntled employees who hire predatory trial lawyers to do their bidding for them. While some of these allegations are likely serious in nature, a large number of them are over trivial issues.
There are accounts of businesses being sued for just about everything under the sun. These compliance claims surround technicalities around meal breaks and wage and hour statements, all targeting select businesses from big to small. To the average person, these appear to be easily addressable problems that could be fixed quickly without the need for judicial intervention. In the eyes of greedy trial lawyers, however, these are major money-making opportunities.
Trial lawyers love situations like these for two main reasons.
First, the compensation that PAGA allows workers to collect in damages is more often than not wildly inconsistent with the severity of the damages. While I’m all for fair remedies, many of these cases end with judges handing down multimillion dollar verdicts for issues that should have been resolved with a warning or much lesser penalty.
Second, the law’s text is so vague that it provides trial lawyers with a whole host of loopholes through which they can file claims. This allows lawyers to aimlessly hunt for immaterial violations of labor code and pounce on them. Often, these schemers find it most effective to plaster advertisements all over the television and radio airwaves to encourage people to come forward with their complaints. While trial lawyer advertising is not a new concept, it certainly is annoying- and it should be reined in.
These two factors combined allow lawyers to leverage PAGA to target vulnerable companies whom they know cannot afford expensive court battles. This strong-arm maneuver forces the overwhelming majority of small business owners to settle before trial to avoid risking their entire livelihoods.
The pandemic has only accentuated this problem, with new coronavirus-related liability claims being filed against small businesses each day. These businesses, who put the health and safety of their customers and employees at the forefront of every decision they make, have jumped through unimaginable hurdles to provide as clean of a retail environment as possible. While several state legislatures have taken the appropriate steps to stem this problem, many have stood by and watched as trial lawyers have looted these establishments.
For those small businesses who have successfully navigated through the pandemic, this should be a time of prosperity. Instead, many of the same problems that plagued businesses before the pandemic are returning to the forefront. Lawmakers in Sacramento cannot allow this to happen — fix PAGA.