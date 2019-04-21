Right after Easter last year, I traveled to Washington, D.C., and visited several of our nation’s capital's famous sites. I was amazed to discover how many of the buildings and monuments in Washington contained quotations from the Bible and references to the Christian faith.
I was especially impressed with the eight beautiful oil paintings inside the Rotunda in the Capitol building. These paintings are massive, measuring 14 feet by 20 feet, and depict scenes from American history. Three of these paintings portray the influence of Christianity on the exploration and colonization of the New World.
One painting depicts the prayer meeting conducted by Christopher Columbus after his voyage ended. Another painting portrays the baptism of Pocahontas, one of the first Native American converts to Christianity. However, my favorite of these paintings was the portrait of the Pilgrims.
This painting depicts Separatist Pastor John Robinson’s prayer for his flock when they left for Plymouth. The Pilgrims are portrayed kneeling in prayer as they gathered around William Brewster, who is holding a large copy of an open Bible on the deck of the Speedwell in 1620. In the top left corner of that painting, the phrase “God With Us” is engraved on the sail, and a rainbow can be seen in the distance. These three paintings collectively portray two prayer meetings and a baptism scene from America’s earliest days.
On that trip, I also visited the home of George Washington in nearby Mount Vernon, Va. He has always been my favorite president. When I was a fourth grader, my school desk faced Gilbert Stuart’s famous unfinished portrait of George Washington, a painting called the Athenaeum. The unfinished portion at the bottom of Stuart’s painting looked like puffy white clouds to me. I now know that the portrait is just an unfinished painting of the bust of George Washington, but when I was a grade schooler in Oklahoma, I imagined that he was in heaven, seated in the clouds.
I was thrilled to take the tour of George Washington’s estate and home. I was directed to the Washington family cemetery, just a few yards away from his majestic house where the family is buried behind a gated crypt. On the wall behind their graves is a quotation from the Gospel of John that reads,
“I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in Me, though he may die, he shall live. And whoever lives and believes in Me, shall never die. Do you believe this?” (John 11:25-26).
These words were spoken by Jesus to Martha when He raised her brother, Lazarus, from the dead, and they express the central tenet of the Christian faith, which is the resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ. Belief in the resurrection of Jesus is essential for salvation. The Apostle Paul stated,
“that if you confess with your mouth the Lord Jesus and believe in your heart that God has raised Him from the dead, you will be saved” (Romans 10:9).
My hope for eternal life rests completely on the resurrection of Jesus from the dead. This is why Easter is so big for Christians. As I stood at George Washington’s grave that day, I thought to myself that my childlike understanding of our first president as a fourth grader was actually true. If George Washington believed these words, and I am convinced that he did, then he is in heaven with the Lord.
When Jesus spoke to Martha about the resurrection, he asked her a question: “Do you believe this?” She responded and said, “Yes, Lord, I believe.” Like Martha, I also believe — and that my question to you this Easter: Do you believe this?
Phil Neighbors is co-pastor of the Valley Baptist Church in Bakersfield. This fall he is leading a Spiritual Heritage Tour to Washington. If you are interested in traveling with this Bakersfield group, you can contact Phil at pneighbors@valleybaptist.org.