California is barreling toward its 2030 greenhouse gas emissions target. Will it make it? The Legislative Analyst’s Office doesn’t seem to think so.
By statute, emissions are to be at 40 percent of 1990 levels by 2030, then 85 percent below by 2045. The California Air Resources Board recently set a more ambitious goal — 48 percent of 1990 levels by 2030. Its latest scoping plan, updated every five years, has a few holes in it, though.
Based on the findings of a just-released brief from the nonpartisan Legislative Analyst’s office, it’s no great leap to infer that CARB believes it can wish its climate aspirations into existence. The plan fails to “identify which specific policies it will implement,” leaving CARB to assume that “estimated reductions” will be reached “without specifying how those assumed outcomes might be achieved.”
Maybe the state will rely on financial incentives to reach its emissions goals. Or it could focus on sector specific regulatory programs. It’s possible the cap and trade program will be the primary tool, though not likely since it’s “not currently positioned to ensure the state meets” the demands set forth by lawmakers, says the LAO.
So apparently no one can know how the 2030 target will be met because CARB itself doesn’t know.
The LAO evaluation calls this “lack of focus on policy options” a “missed opportunity.” A less-charitable but certainly more appropriate account would include the words “incapable” and “failure.”
On a positive note, should CARB fail “to develop a credible plan to meet statewide GHG goals,” that failure just might “adversely affect California’s ability to serve as an effective model for other jurisdictions or demonstrate global leadership.”
To this we should say “hallelujah.” The sooner policymakers, especially those who want so desperately to follow California off the blue state policy cliff, realize that the rush to renewables is destined to fizzle, the sooner the entire country can move ahead with practical rather than fanciful energy policy.
Maybe one day all of the world’s energy will be produced by wind and solar. It’s foolish to say it will never happen. Yet more foolish are the efforts to force a zero-hour outcome through legislation and commands issued by unelected boards. They have no chance of success, but they will leave a trail of economic damage that will fall especially hard on those least able to afford higher energy costs.
Even if the LAO found CARB’s bureaucratic plan was flawless, the road to an all-renewables grid is much longer and treacherous than green advocates will admit. Wind and solar have severe limits that will hold them back until sufficient energy storage is developed. The technology necessary for renewables to produce on-demand electricity simply isn’t mature enough. Relying on batteries to hold green energy until it is needed is “an extremely challenging and expensive way to store large quantities of energy,” according to congressional testimony.
Wind and solar require large tracts of open space, as much as 300 to 700 times as much land as is needed for gas or nuclear to produce the same amount of electricity, say some energy analysts. Grid-scale battery farms that have their own extensive footprints will also need to be deployed, as will new high-voltage transmission lines, which have to be approved, regulated and built, and then connected onto the grid. While there is plenty of vacant land to develop, there’s no shortage of NIMBYs — who don’t want anything built near their property — and BANANAs — opposed to all construction projects — ready to block development.
Renewables have heavy environmental negatives, as well, and the transition is going to be “egregiously costly” despite promises to the contrary. The problems with the transition run so deep that even if CARB corrected the defects outlined by the LAO, the target would still be missed. Unless there’s some clear thinking well before 2030, California is going to be embarrassed.
Kerry Jackson is a fellow with the Center for California Reform at the Pacific Research Institute.