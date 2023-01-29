Kerry Jackson.jpg

Kerry Jackson

California is barreling toward its 2030 greenhouse gas emissions target. Will it make it? The Legislative Analyst’s Office doesn’t seem to think so.

By statute, emissions are to be at 40 percent of 1990 levels by 2030, then 85 percent below by 2045. The California Air Resources Board recently set a more ambitious goal — 48 percent of 1990 levels by 2030. Its latest scoping plan, updated every five years, has a few holes in it, though.