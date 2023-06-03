Georgina Rodriguez.png

Georgina Rodriguez is an advocate for students in California, particularly vulnerable youth. She grew up in foster care and experienced homelessness.

Graduation season is always a bittersweet time for me. It serves as a reminder of all that I’ve accomplished and how proud I am of how far I’ve come. But it’s also a reminder of how close I came to not graduating from high school.

I grew up in a family that experienced homelessness. My parents, two sisters and I constantly moved from one shelter to another, struggling to find stability. Eventually, my sisters and I ended up in the foster care system. Given how much we moved around, getting to school every day was one of my biggest challenges. Transportation often prevented me from going to school.

