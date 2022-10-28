Jarrett Photo HB.jpg

Terry Jarrett is an energy attorney and consultant who has served on both the board of the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners and the Missouri Public Service Commission.

 Contributed photo

Americans know that inflation has hit hard. Food prices alone are up 10 percent this year. And energy costs are now a key problem — thanks to OPEC and Russia manipulating oil prices even as natural gas prices surge.

To put it bluntly, the news isn’t good. Americans are going to face some very costly heating and electricity bills this winter. And New England may even experience blackouts.