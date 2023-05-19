Gov. Gavin Newsom’s just released “May Revise” budget plan is generating criticism from a surprising source — legislative progressives.
The Newsom administration projects that the shortfall has grown by $9.3 billion to $31.5 billion. Adding to the problem, California can’t count on a federal bailout and the national economy is teetering on a recession.
In rolling out his plan, Newsom spoke of “the foundation that we have established in terms of fiscal discipline, in terms of setting aside resources (and) recognizing the volatility of our tax structure.”
To help balance the budget, Newsom proposes $6.7 billion in spending cuts and pullbacks, $3.9 billion in trigger cuts if revenue doesn’t materialize, $8.1 billion in spending delays, and $7.5 billion in fund shifts.
In contrast, Senate Democrats — promising to “protect our progress” — propose an old-fashioned tax and spend budget. They reject Newsom’s cuts in lieu of creating a $10 billion housing and infrastructure fund and enacting a massive $7.2 billion tax hike on employers.
Newsom is channeling his inner Jerry Brown by proposing a more fiscally responsible budget. Recall that Newsom’s predecessor inherited the remnants of the state’s historic 2008-09 fiscal meltdown. Brown paid down “the wall of debt” of budgetary borrowing and reduced unfunded public pension debt. He worked with Republicans to enact a new rainy-day fund, saved billions in the reserve, and rejected new ongoing programs without ongoing revenue.
Thanks to Gov. Brown’s efforts, the state budget has been on sound financial footing for more than a decade. Sticking to his approach, as Newsom proposes, would serve the state well now and in the future.
Senate Democrats would be wise to brush up on budget history as the unaffordable, unsustainable spending they propose would send the state back to the era of the perpetual budget crises of the 1990s and 2000s that hurt millions. A major tax hike on employers would worsen the outmigration of jobs and tax revenue and likely trigger a California recession.
Assembly Democrats also oppose much of Newsom’s approach and reportedly want to tap the state’s $22.3 billion rainy day fund reserve to close the deficit. When asked, Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon told Politico, “that’s what it’s there for.” Given that the economy is not yet declining, the Speaker’s assertion is wrong.
Draining the reserve would be risky, essentially crossing our fingers that this year’s shortfall is a temporary blip. If lawmakers raid the reserve, the state won’t have billions saved away to prevent big cuts to education, public safety, and other priorities if the state indeed enters a recession.
While this year’s budget choices may not be pleasant, they are manageable with tough decisions about spending priorities. The reserve is there to prevent painful cuts in the worst of times, not enable politicians to kick the can down the road.
Further budget solutions will inevitably have to be adopted. One place Newsom and policymakers should look is the nonpartisan Legislative Analyst’s office, which released its budget recommendations in January. Urging them to “reduc(e) proposed spending delays and mak(e) more spending-related reductions instead”, the LAO proposes “treat(ing) all recent one-time or temporary General Fund augmentations (outside of the school and community college budget) like new proposals and reevaluat(ing) them in light of the budget problem.”
Sacramento routinely drops the ball on government oversight. At a time when every tax dollar must be stretched to the fullest, program evaluation is critical to balancing the budget.
Gov. Newsom is right to oppose raiding the reserve, raising taxes, or undertaking new ongoing spending. But the gravity of the budget downturn requires that California tightens its fiscal belt even more than even Newsom proposes.
Dr. Wayne Winegarden is a senior fellow in business and economics at the Pacific Research Institute.