Rich Nolan.jpg

Rich Nolan is president and CEO of the National Mining Association.

By 2030, Gen Z will comprise 30 percent of America’s workforce. This tech-savvy generation has strong ideas about the places and cultures in which it wants to work. And one of the recurring opinions heard from Gen-Zers is the longing to get out from behind the desk, to find a place where collaboration is key, and where the work is impactful.

So, Gen Z, here’s an idea for you: American mining.

Recommended for you