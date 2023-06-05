ddm_headshot_color.jpg

D. Dowd Muska is vice president of research at the Southwest Public Policy Institute, an organization dedicated to improving the quality of life in the American Southwest by formulating, promoting, and defending sound public policy.

Last month, the leaders of the Golden State's largest municipalities held a press conference in Sacramento. As The Californian's John Donegan reported, the California Big City Mayors "coalition called on the governor to double the budget for the state's Homeless Housing, Assistance and Prevention Program ... to $2 billion annually through 2026 and to ensure another $1.5 billion for the state's Homekey program, which funds quick affordable housing options, like renovated former hotels and accessory dwelling units."

A question for the group's 13 media-savvy chief executives: Why don't you lobby on your own time, and on your own dime?