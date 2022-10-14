The day before she died, "Mary" asked her mother for ice cream. The hospital nurse overheard the request, scoffed and informed Mary’s mom that her daughter was “spoiled.” The nurse left the room, and later, overlooked the signs of her patient’s spreading infection.
By nightfall, Mary was flushed, her fever dangerously high; what was then called "blood poisoning" had spread through her body. When someone finally noticed Mary’s condition, stronger antibiotics, intravenous fluids and an ice bath were futile. Mary, 23, died in 1966.
Cause of death: "sepsis due to peritonitis." The underlying cause — a mismanaged hysterectomy after a 'back alley" abortion — was not mentioned.
When Mary’s pregnancy test came back positive, she was divorced, newly engaged, and — as is true for most women seeking abortions — already a mother. In the ‘60s, non-condom contraceptives — diaphragms and pills — were rarely available to poor, rural women. Until 1965, contraception remained a crime in some states. Condoms required the willing participation of a male partner, and with average use, a couple using condoms had a 15 percent chance of pregnancy per year. When Mary found herself pregnant, her three children ranged in age from 8 months to 6 years. She worked hard as a waitress to support her family.
Her ex-husband — the children’s father — was absent and indifferent. She and her new fiancé were unprepared to support a fifth child; had Mary worked while visibly pregnant, she would have been fired. A married, wealthier woman might have felt able to continue the pregnancy, or perhaps navigated the circuitous path to a legal abortion in California, permitted then “if the pregnancy would gravely impair the physical or mental health of the mother…”. In most states, all abortions were illegal — but safe, albeit illegal, abortion was available to those who could pay.
Pregnancy termination has existed for millennia. Women, in desperation, have ingested poisons, infused their vaginas with noxious fluid; opened the cervix ("door" to the womb) with sticks and coat hangers. In the US, ‘back alley’ abortions were common in the days before Roe vs. Wade. They were often done by non-medical practitioners, in non-sterile conditions. Women were sent home to wait, cramp, bleed and — too often — die.
After her abortion, Mary’s mother found her shaking and writhing in pain; she rushed her to the hospital. During emergency surgery, the general practitioner cut Mary’s bladder, an accident caused by a physician ill-trained for the task. As Mary trembled in her hospital bed, no one made note of her rapid decline. Pregnant, unmarried women who attempted abortion were treated as expendable.
A few years after Roe v. Wade passed, the abortion rate declined; by 2017, it was the lowest ever recorded. But the fall of Roe has brought us full circle: in 2022, nearly half the states in the country have enacted bans or reverted to ancient nonsensical laws. Women like Mary, desperate and poor, unable to obtain pills or travel — are again seeking illegal, dangerous terminations. Bans don’t stop abortions; they just make them unsafe.
Patients and physicians also face new predictable consequences: "heartbeat bills" mean standard treatment of miscarriages, tubal pregnancies and fatal fetal anomalies now carry threats of criminal prosecution.
Mary died in a Kern County hospital, where 30 years later, I trained to be a physician. She died from peritonitis, yes, but the true causes? Poverty and desperation. Judgment and mercilessness. Someone you love will need abortion care: perhaps a sister in Texas, a daughter in Tennessee. If she is poor, social support will be scarce, and options few. Perhaps she’ll self-manage an abortion, as women always have. If she survives, she may land in a hospital, feverish and scared, as Mary did. She might request a simple reminder of home — ice cream — and be met with scorn or arrest. For the sake of all women, I hope for better.
Dr. Jennifer Black trained as a family medicine physician at Kern Medical from 1997 to 2000. She served as a family, hospice and palliative medicine physician in Bakersfield from 2000 to 2015. She now practices in Portland, Ore. She and her spouse have many family connections in town, visiting Bakersfield often.