Dr. Jennifer Black trained as a family medicine physician at Kern Medical from 1997 to 2000. She served as a family, hospice and palliative medicine physician in Bakersfield from 2000 to 2015. She now practices in Portland, Ore.

The day before she died, "Mary" asked her mother for ice cream. The hospital nurse overheard the request, scoffed and informed Mary’s mom that her daughter was “spoiled.” The nurse left the room, and later, overlooked the signs of her patient’s spreading infection.

By nightfall, Mary was flushed, her fever dangerously high; what was then called "blood poisoning" had spread through her body. When someone finally noticed Mary’s condition, stronger antibiotics, intravenous fluids and an ice bath were futile. Mary, 23, died in 1966.