My parents grew up in Bakersfield. In fact, my grandmother ran a beauty shop on South Hayes Street for many years. I still have lots of family here and I feel a deep connection to your city. That’s why I’m so excited to have a weeklong visit while attending the Bakersfield edition of the California Economic Summit, hosted by California Forward. While I’m here, I will meet as many local small-business owners as I can and get a feel for how Main Street is faring in my family’s hometown.
I’m here to represent the California Office of the Small Business Advocate, which supports economic growth and innovation by providing our state’s small businesses and entrepreneurs with the information, tools and resources they need to start, manage and grow successful and resilient businesses. I’ll be attending several events, including a panel on energy, climate, community resilience and economic mobility organized by the Kern Community College District. At the summit on Thursday, I’ll be announcing a new effort from my office, the 2022 Entrepreneurship & Economic Mobility Task Force.
My office’s message to every small-business owner I meet this week: Your economic recovery is California’s economic recovery.
With 4.2 million small businesses, California has the largest small-business sector in the country. They hire nearly half our state’s workforce. Helping these businesses to start, scale and thrive is the reason CalOSBA was created.
Other than Hawaii and the territories, our state has the most diverse small-business sector in the country; nearly 45 percent of our small businesses are owned by Hispanics or racial minorities.
But this is also where the story gets more complicated: Only 13 percent of these 1.9 million Hispanic- or minority-owned businesses have achieved the goal of hiring employees.
This is why, when Gov. Gavin Newsom describes his vision of a "California for All," I think about what CalOSBA can do to help those businesses grow and create more jobs that support local community.
At the California Forward summit, I’ll be diving into fresh ideas with local practitioners and community leaders on how to implement three big goals that the Entrepreneurship and Economic Mobility Task Force will be focusing on:
Democratizing access to capital. One of the reasons why so many women- and minority-owned businesses can’t scale large enough to hire employees is because they don’t have equitable access to capital. We must come up with successful ways to “loosen the credit box.” California’s technical assistance network of more than 100 small-business centers — including the Cal State Bakersfield Small Business Development Center and Kern Women’s Business Center — are there to help businesses from underserved business communities get loan-ready. But we need more creative ways to make business financing equitable.
Diversifying the innovation economy. California’s domination of the high-tech startup space is still undeniable, but mostly concentrated in the San Francisco Bay Area and Los Angeles. My office’s Accelerate California program is funding a network of Inclusive Innovation Hubs to diversify innovation, across ZIP codes and backgrounds, and in terms of industry and technology sectors. That’s why the KCCD panel this week will delve into clean economy opportunities for Kern County.
Driving economic mobility through entrepreneurship. This is what it’s all about for me — making sure that small-business ownership can create generational wealth for families that pursue it and, in turn, reduce the racial wealth gap. We need a higher percentage of small businesses that can hire employees, allow the owners to buy a home, send their kids to college and leave a solid succession plan when they’re ready to retire.
That’s the dream behind every storefront, either on Main Street or online. I’m excited to hear about the big, innovative dreams being cooked up in Kern County and to learn from your community this week about how to help them come true.
Tara Lynn Gray was appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom as director of the California Office of the Small Business Advocate in March 2021. She serves as the voice for California's small businesses in the Governor's Office of Business and Economic Development. She previously led the Fresno Metro Black Chamber of Commerce and Black Chamber Foundation.