Tara Lynn Gray was appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom as director of the California Office of the Small Business Advocate in March 2021. She serves as the voice for California's small businesses in the Governor's Office of Business and Economic Development. She previously led the Fresno Metro Black Chamber of Commerce and Black Chamber Foundation.

My parents grew up in Bakersfield. In fact, my grandmother ran a beauty shop on South Hayes Street for many years. I still have lots of family here and I feel a deep connection to your city. That’s why I’m so excited to have a weeklong visit while attending the Bakersfield edition of the California Economic Summit, hosted by California Forward. While I’m here, I will meet as many local small-business owners as I can and get a feel for how Main Street is faring in my family’s hometown.

I’m here to represent the California Office of the Small Business Advocate, which supports economic growth and innovation by providing our state’s small businesses and entrepreneurs with the information, tools and resources they need to start, manage and grow successful and resilient businesses. I’ll be attending several events, including a panel on energy, climate, community resilience and economic mobility organized by the Kern Community College District. At the summit on Thursday, I’ll be announcing a new effort from my office, the 2022 Entrepreneurship & Economic Mobility Task Force.

