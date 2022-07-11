California Governor Newsom should look in a mirror and don’t bite the hand that feeds the state as consumers are contributing more than $75 million a day, or more than $27 billion a year, from the fuel consumption of the state’s mobile fleet.
The estimated impact of California taxes, fees and costs for climate programs is a whopping $1.30 a gallon:
State excise tax: 51 cents (raised again July 1)
Federal excise tax: 18 cents
Low carbon fuel standard: 22 cents
Cap-and-trade: 25 cents
State and local sales tax: 12 cents
State underground storage tax: 2 cents
Total of California taxes, fees and cost of climate programs: $1.30 per gallon
Drivers should be aware of the reality that every time they add 16 gallons of fuel to their vehicle, that $1.30 a gallon is contributing $20 per tank to government programs. Where is the accountability for these programs?
California drivers paying $6.50 a gallon are contributing 20 percent of the tab for each gallon to the government. If and when the cost of crude oil ever comes down, gasoline may get back to $4 a gallon, then the government’s share is a whopping more than 30 percent for each gallon.
Even more pain at the pump just occurred for Californians under Senate Bill 1. Enacted in 2017, the State Excise Tax amount is raised every year, in part to keep pace with inflation. The programmed annual gas tax hike occurred on July 1, 2022, with an increase of 5.6 percent, which takes it to 53.9 cents per gallon, a jump of 2.8 cents.
According to the California Energy Commission, there were 29 million registered vehicles in California in 2015. The fuels consumption on a daily basis for California’s mobile fleet was 48 million gallons per day of gasoline and 10 million gallons per day of diesel. A total of 58 million gallons of fuel daily.
With California collecting $1.30 per gallon for taxes, fees and costs for the states’ climate programs, those 58 million gallons of fuel being consumed daily is more than $75 million a day or more than $27 billion a year for government spending pleasures.
So, who is the real profiteer from fuel sales? Yes, it’s the government.
Governor Newsom is doing everything possible to rid California of oil, from his continuous efforts to reduce in-state oil exploration, and his mandate to not purchase internal combustion engine vehicles starting in 2035. Since he won’t be around in 2035, he remains silent about what new taxes would be needed to replace the billions of dollars that will diminish from the coffers as fuel consumption decreases with his mandate to buy EVs.
California Governor Newsom recently asked the California Energy Commission to investigate fuel costs. Following Newsom’s request for an investigation by the state attorney general to investigate fuel costs, California Democrats are to investigate the cause of high gas prices.
It’s embarrassing that the same California Democrats that were adamantly against transparency of all the costs dumped onto the posted prices at the pump are now seeking profit transparency from California oil refineries as to why California’s gas prices are consistently the highest in the country. It’s time to turn the mirror around at the governor and Sacramento.
In the last few years, California has shuttered two refineries (Phillips66 at Rodeo and Marathon at Martinez) that once manufactured many products, and are now only focusing on renewable diesel. If the courts uphold the recent Bay Area Air Quality Management rule for a further reduction in particulate emissions, both the Chevron Refinery at Richmond and the PBF Refinery at Martinez have stated that they will shut down before spending $1 billion to retrofit their refineries to comply with further particulate emissions.
With the potential loss of two more refineries, Northern California’s gasoline and jet fuel to supply military bases, major airports in San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose and Sacramento will be imported from China, along with many other products that shuttered California refineries are no longer manufacturing.
We need transparency and accounting of all government costs dumped onto the protested price at the pump, not an investigation of the diminishing number of suppliers. Governor, California taxpayers deserve an explanation.
Ronald Stein, P.E. is co-author of Pulitzer Prize-nominated book “Clean Energy Exploitations” and policy advisor for The Heartland Institute on Energy.