Kerry Jackson

The flight from California is not limited to only those who walk upright. Four-legged residents are leaving as well, voting with cloven hooves in protest of public policies that have hurt the beef and dairy industries.

Of course the fleeing cattle aren’t choosing to leave on their own. Those decisions are being made by their owners, who are struggling with the consequences of an unfriendly legislative and regulatory regime and are increasingly having no choice but to sell their stock. It’s not unheard of for a farm to sell more than half its animals, or move calves out of state because they have nothing to eat here.