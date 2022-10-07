The flight from California is not limited to only those who walk upright. Four-legged residents are leaving as well, voting with cloven hooves in protest of public policies that have hurt the beef and dairy industries.
Of course the fleeing cattle aren’t choosing to leave on their own. Those decisions are being made by their owners, who are struggling with the consequences of an unfriendly legislative and regulatory regime and are increasingly having no choice but to sell their stock. It’s not unheard of for a farm to sell more than half its animals, or move calves out of state because they have nothing to eat here.
“Business,” reports the Sacramento Bee, “is bad.”
According to Lance Zimmerman, a senior analyst with Rabobank’s food and agribusiness research team, at one time, California was the growth center for dairy farms. But “over the last 10 years, and certainly over the last 20 years, there has been an increase in larger dairy cow operations in the central plains — finding homes in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, eastern Colorado and New Mexico.”
In the 1980s and 1990s, it was common for annual growth rates in California dairy cow inventory to be 2 percent to 3 percent, even reaching 7 percent in one year, Zimmerman adds. But since 2000, the “rate has cooled to 0.7 percent annually. And in the last 10 years, it has been a decline of 0.5 percent with one year declining more than 4 percent.”
It’s not hard to understand why cattle are being driven from California. A state that’s hostile to business is particularly antagonistic toward farmers whose livelihoods are dependent on livestock.
Both dairy and beef producers have been hurt by California’s man-made drought and state rules restricting methane emissions from cattle. Burdensome permitting processes and unaffordable California real estate have also hobbled farmers. So have feed prices, higher in California than other states.
Earlier this year, Assembly Bill 2764, which in its original form “would prohibit commercial animal feeding operations and slaughterhouses, from expanding operations,” was introduced. It had the potential to halt “the growth of this industry,” according to a woman from an activist group, which “would like to see no factory farms at all.”
The bill was eventually shelved, but don’t bet on it not coming back.
While lawmakers are mostly to blame for farmers’ struggles, agriculture has also been targeted by voters, who in 2018 passed Proposition 12, the Farm Animal Confinement Initiative, by a 63-37 margin. The measure banned the sale in California of veal from calves, pork from breeding pigs, and eggs from hens that are considered to not have enough living space. It was challenged by pork producers, who’ve taken their case to the U.S. Supreme Court, which will hear oral arguments this month.
Meanwhile, cattle have been singled out for banishment by activists. Karen Rubio, co-founder of Plant-Based Advocates, recently said, “in the midst of the turmoil over our diminishing water supply” there’s “an often-overlooked industry” operating without scrutiny while “consuming the lion’s share of California’s diminishing water, churning out massive amounts of greenhouse gas emissions and polluting our environment with impunity.”
Either unaware of why water is a perpetual California problem, or maybe aware but indifferent to the reality, Rubio complains that “few realize that meat and dairy production devour a full 47 percent of California’s water,” and “their huge water footprints” are “due to the amount of water-intensive feed required to raise the animals.”
Never once does she, or anyone else who wants to drive the cattle out of California, acknowledge that the state’s water shortages have been caused by deliberate policy decisions: The state has not built a major new reservoir since the New Melones Dam was completed in 1979 — when the population was fewer than 23.3 million (39.3 million today). Meanwhile, California’s inventory of cattle has grown from 1.79 million head in 1979 to 2 million today, says U.S. Agriculture Department data.
Maybe one day the cows will come home to California and be happy like the ones in the commercials. For now, though, many are headed in the other direction.
Kerry Jackson is a fellow with the Center for California Reform at the Pacific Research Institute.