Steve Smith, a 30-year veteran of law enforcement and former Gavilan College administration of justice instructor, is a senior fellow in urban studies at the Pacific Research Institute. 

On the morning of Jan. 31, Officer Gonzalo Carrasco of the Selma Police Department was flagged down by a homeowner reporting a trespasser on her property. Carrasco stopped and approached the suspect, who fired several shots, striking Carrasco and allegedly killing him.

Responding to the tragedy, Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp assigned responsibility for the murder on Assembly Bill 109 and a list of other legal and extraordinary measures the Newsom administration has used to empty its prisons, saying: