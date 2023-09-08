IMG_2020.jpg

Michael Weinstein is the president of AIDS Healthcare Foundation, the largest global AIDS organization.

When Americans picture the Rust Belt, they have an image of the once-great industrial Midwest, now transformed into rusted-out factory shells and abandoned smokestacks. They think of time leaving cities behind as people decamp to places offering new opportunities. They envision a once-great metropolis that epitomized progress and opportunity collapsing in decay.

If we think this dystopian reality couldn’t possibly hit California, the land of milk and honey, we’d be wrong. When vampires of greed attack, they are not satisfied until they drain every ounce of lifeblood out of their prey.