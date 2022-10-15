This November, Kern County's unincorporated area voters have a consequential decision to make. A decision that will set a course for our county’s future, prosperity and quality of life. The Kern County Taxpayers Association joins with other community organizations across Kern County in support of Measure K, the Unincorporated Kern County Public Safety Vital Services/Local Control Measure.
Measure K establishes a one-cent sales tax in county unincorporated areas that would raise approximately $54 million annually to fund vital local services such as law enforcement, fire, medical emergency 911 response, crime prevention, recruiting and retaining firefighters and sheriff's deputies, mental health and addiction and the impacts of homelessness on our streets and communities, among other critical priorities. Measure K comes with strict auditing requirements, public oversight and spending disclosures, and importantly, the $54 million it would generate stays in Kern County, locally controlled and dedicated, with none of it going to the state.
The county's finances have long relied on tax revenue generated by our oil and gas and agriculture industries. These industries are now being forcibly changed, with local oil and gas production currently being driven into extinction, by Sacramento. These industries have historically dominated Kern's unincorporated area property and sales tax base, the principal revenue sources that fund vital public safety and other front-line services for the county's unincorporated area residents, a population of305,000.
Over the past 10 years, the county has lost approximately $500 million in discretionary tax revenue predominately due to state decision-making. The bulk of this revenue loss is associated with the systematic dismantling of in-state oil and gas production, which is disproportionately burdening Kern, where most of the production is taking place.
These actions are in turn impacting local oil and gas property valuations, which are just 50 percent of what they were in 2014. Importantly, in 2014, oil and gas accounted for 33 percent of the county's total assessed valuation. Last year it was 11 percent. Property valuation generates property tax revenue, along with year-over-year growth in that revenue.
Today, revenue the Board of Supervisors uses to fund public safety and other vital services is down 31 percent since 2014, when adjusted for inflation. Because of this, per capita spending in county unincorporated areas is 30 percent lower than it was in 2014. The county must have something to replace this revenue loss with to provide county leaders a fighting chance to maintain fundamental safety, fire and other services at a high-quality level, while our region, simultaneously, works to gain a foothold in new economic development and markets in the decades ahead.
County officials have stated they are "living within our means." All county residents can appreciate this mantra. KernTax certainly does, but the reality is this will be exceedingly more and more difficult for residents of unincorporated Kern to live with as the state feverishly transitions our local economy away from oil and gas, taking with it more than $200 million in annual local government tax revenue.
KernTax has studied the particulars and supports Measure K. As an unincorporated county resident, I personally urge residents to support Measure K, to ensure a future where public safety and vital services are maintained.
Michael Turnipseed is executive director of KernTax, a member-supported, 501(c)4 nonprofit corporation with the mission to bring about a more accountable, effective, efficient and reliable government. Using a long-term view, KernTax’s actions are based on adopted values, common sense and innovation.