Michael Turnipseed.jpeg

Michael Turnipseed

This November, Kern County's unincorporated area voters have a consequential decision to make. A decision that will set a course for our county’s future, prosperity and quality of life. The Kern County Taxpayers Association joins with other community organizations across Kern County in support of Measure K, the Unincorporated Kern County Public Safety Vital Services/Local Control Measure.

Measure K establishes a one-cent sales tax in county unincorporated areas that would raise approximately $54 million annually to fund vital local services such as law enforcement, fire, medical emergency 911 response, crime prevention, recruiting and retaining firefighters and sheriff's deputies, mental health and addiction and the impacts of homelessness on our streets and communities, among other critical priorities. Measure K comes with strict auditing requirements, public oversight and spending disclosures, and importantly, the $54 million it would generate stays in Kern County, locally controlled and dedicated, with none of it going to the state.