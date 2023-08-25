kandrach1.jpeg

Matthew Kandrach is president of Consumer Action for a Strong Economy, a free-market advocacy organization.

Searing heat has pushed the U.S. power grid to the very limit this summer. The reliability of our power supply is hanging by a thread, with new power demand records set weekly. The nation’s top power reliability experts have repeatedly warned that we’re in a power supply crisis. But the Biden administration’s response — if you can call it that — is a proposal to eliminate the very power plants keeping the lights on.

The administration is bungling the energy transition with potentially horrific consequences. Instead of listening to the nation’s utilities, grid operators and reliability experts on how to responsibly manage the pivot to renewable energy, the Biden team has turned the reins of the nation’s energy policy over to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. What’s now playing out is alarmingly dangerous and sadly predictable.