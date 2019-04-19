From urban cities like San Francisco and Los Angeles to the beautiful, agriculturally rich Central Valley, California is a diverse state with a climate and geography as diverse as its residents.
Regardless of where we live in California, we have at least one thing in common: California is expensive.
We pay more taxes than the vast majority of other states, our energy costs are higher than nearly every other state, and we pay the most at the pump for fuel. And in recent weeks, fuel prices have begun to spike as high as $4 a gallon in many areas of the state.
Californians also pay ridiculous prices for homes, if they can even afford one at all. California has the most expensive gas in the nation with some of the most expensive gas taxes, and the majority party has even taxed our air. Now they’re looking to tax our water, soda, tires and more. But we still have some of the worst roads in the country.
It’s not only taxation, the majority party is also rationing how much water you can use in your own home. A state mandate says that by 2022, we will only have 55 gallons of water for use in our homes per person, per day. By 2030, that amount will decrease to only 50 gallons. When a future homeowner is looking for places to live, they will choose the location that allows them to shower, do laundry and enjoy their home freely. Unnecessary over-regulation and taxation like this is destroying affordability in California.
In Kern County, we are blessed to live in one of the few affordable housing areas in this state, but the housing crisis still affects us. A recent study shows there are 1,330 homeless people in Bakersfield, which is a huge increase from 885 in 2018. The study is just another reason why the homeless and housing crisis in our area needs to be addressed.
Across the Golden State, there are tent cities, families living in cars, streets filled with trash and debris and a lack of affordable housing.
Advocates are beginning to address this crisis at the Capitol. Recently, our Mayor Karen Goh made the trip to the State Capitol to lobby the governor on behalf of our city.
Unfortunately, homelessness and high energy and housing costs are consequences caused by one-party rule in this state.
Families must choose between fueling up the car and putting food on the table. Public employees who committed their lives to serving face the fear of pension cuts as pension liabilities are mismanaged. Seniors living on a fixed income struggle to get by due to increased taxes and fees from the majority party.
These unfortunate realities for Californians are, in large part, a result of excessive regulation and poor use of our hardworking taxpayer dollars.
This excessive government interference combined with infrastructure challenges, overloaded regulatory fees and local growth controls has significantly affected the cost of housing in California.
There is no doubt that California is a great place to live. However, our high taxes and over-regulation that created the homeless crisis are beginning to outweigh our state’s God-given blessings.
My Senate Republican colleagues and I working to make our state affordable so the California Dream can once again be a reality, not an illusion.
Repairing the damage from an ineffective and overreaching government starts with engaged leaders like Mayor Goh who are committed to fixing California’s broken housing market and helping to make California affordable.
Senate Republican Leader Shannon Grove represents California’s 16th Senate District which encompasses large portions of Kern, Tulare and San Bernardino counties and including the cities of Bakersfield, Barstow, California City, Exeter, Frazier Mountain, Joshua Tree, Mojave, Needles, Ridgecrest, Rosamond, Taft, Tehachapi, Twentynine Palms, Tulare, Visalia, Yucca Valley and portions of the Kern River Valley. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter.