Nothing is more important to a community than ensuring that all residents feel safe and protected. Law enforcement officers are trained to treat people with respect and fulfill their responsibilities to help prevent criminal activity and make split-second decisions when necessary to protect the lives of residents. The Bakersfield Police Department takes this responsibility seriously.
That is why, accepting my recommendation, the Bakersfield City Council voted last week to adopt an agreement with the California Department of Justice that provides our department with the opportunity to reinforce and illustrate its commitment to public safety, equity and respect for all people.
In recent years, the California Department of Justice has questioned the policies and procedures of law enforcement agencies throughout California — from Riverside and Kern County in Southern California to Humboldt County along the state’s North Coast. This includes an investigation of the Bakersfield Police Department, initiated by now Vice President Kamala Harris in 2016.
Some worry that this approach has weakened law enforcement’s ability to do its job and may be contributing to an increase in violent crime throughout the state. I want everyone in Bakersfield to be assured that adopting this agreement will not prevent the Bakersfield Police Department from our mission to keep the community safe and respect the rights of all our residents.
We have been working collaboratively and transparently with the Department of Justice since December 2016, and the agreement acknowledges no fault with our protocols or actions. This is consistent with cases tried in our judicial system.
Instead, the agreement is a roadmap for safety and accountability, outlining a detailed series of actions. In fact, these actions are consistent with improvements that the Bakersfield Police Department has already made or is in the process of making on our own. Our collaboration and communication ensure that we have perspective and can ensure all residents feel protected. We have implemented officer body cameras and release information when an officer must use force to protect the community. These actions reflect our belief that strong organizations work constantly to improve, and that is exactly what we are doing. Under the oversight of the City Council, and in concert with residents, we will always work to maximize our ability to protect and respect the public.
Why, one might ask, would the Bakersfield Police Department enter into an agreement that prescribes our conduct and includes an independent monitor to review and report on our operations. That is a fair question and one we carefully considered. I care deeply about the men and women, officers, staff, and their families who are so committed to this community, just as they do about the residents who we serve. Our officers take pride in their professionalism and care deeply about this community. It is their home, too.
We are confident in our team, protocols and accountability. Quite simply, we have nothing to hide. So for us, adopting the agreement means we can prove our commitment and control our future instead of litigating our past. In the process, we can avoid a costly and divisive legal conflict with the Attorney General that could distract us from our mission.
Weighing these alternatives, I recommended the agreement and appreciate that the City Council voted to move forward. I believe this is best for the city of Bakersfield and the men and women who put their lives at risk daily to protect residents of our community. The decision to adopt this agreement was not easy to make or one that everyone agrees with; however, it allows us to prove that our Police Department is a model agency — professional, accountable, transparent, and connected to our community.
On behalf of the men and women who are proud to serve and protect Bakersfield, I would like to acknowledge and thank the community for its continued support of our efforts. We are excited to continue strengthening our ties with our community and local partners and continue building trust in the years to come.
As we move forward, I can say with certainty that the men and women of the Bakersfield Police Department will work diligently to honor this agreement with professionalism, commitment, and integrity.
Greg Terry is chief of the Bakersfield Police Department. He has served in a variety of line level and supervisory positions in the department since he was hired in 1997.