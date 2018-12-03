George Herbert Walker Bush, aka Poppy, was the last true Republican President. His son, George W. Bush was not a true Republican, nor is Donald J. Trump. The first neo-Republican was Ronald Reagan. Neo is not a superlative in my dictionary.
I was born into a true Republican family in the early 1960s. My parents were not political, but they embraced a few unshakable values: individuals have rights and responsibilities. They thought the Republicans stood for both. In those days Democrats focused on expanding individual rights but mostly ignored corresponding responsibilities.
The first responsibility is self-reliance. This means getting a job, working hard, saving money and paying your own way. My parents were suspicious of government programs that rewarded people who could work but didn’t.
The parents were not heartless. However, being children of the Great Depression, they believed that almost everyone had some capacity to work, even people with disabilities, and each person had a personal responsibility to do so. This work obligation included taking tedious, difficult, low paying jobs when none other were available.
The second responsibility is to “mind your own business.” My parents held opinions about social issues, but refused to foist them on others. My dad liked to say, “No man’s fortune is safe while Congress is in session.” And, “If you put the government on someone they might return the favor.” Mom once quipped, “I don’t care to have Jesse Helms or Jesse Jackson in my bedroom.” Enough said.
The last major responsibility is to understand there are facts and fiction. My dad would say, “Everyone is entitled to their own opinion but not their own facts.” Thus, he pushed me to be good at math and science, because both are fact-based approaches to understanding reality. True Republicans in the “old days” were very keen on math and science as the basis of public policy.
Then Ronald Reagan gave birth to the neo-Republicans. Reagan threw math under the bus and invented his own fiscal reality: Reaganomics.
During the 1980 primary campaign Reagan’s Republican rival was Poppy. Reagan claimed that he could lower taxes and increase spending, mostly on defense, without increasing the Federal deficit. Poppy correctly labeled this “voodoo economics,” which is another way of saying “bad math.” However, Reagan won both the nomination and general election and proceeded turn the U.S. Treasury into a giant credit card. Poppy was right: deficits ballooned and future generations have been saddled with ever increasing per capita debt.
Reagan adroitly chose Poppy as Vice President and Poppy then became President in 1988 by campaigning on Reagan’s legacy. Once in office he reverted. Even though he had pledged “no new taxes,” he pursued a mixture of spending restraints and tax increases. As a result of his good math the growth in the federal deficit leveled off and the U.S. fiscal house was put on more solid footing. But in politics no good deed goes unpunished and voters elected Bill Clinton in 1992.
President Clinton was good at math. By the end of his eight years, the federal budget was in balance and a small surplus was generated. Then, in the 2000 campaign, the Republicans nominated George W. Bush, who looked like his dad, but turned out arguably poorer at math than Reagan. Worse yet, W. not only threw math under the bus again, but began today’s GOP norm of rejecting science.
President Obama proposed policy based on science, and like Poppy he sought to set America’s fiscal house in order by a mixture of tax increases and spending constraints. However, by 2010 both houses of Congress were populated by more and more neo-Republicans who don’t do math and aggressively deny science. There was no fiscal compromise under Obama and deficits have gone through the roof. America's fiscal house is a bloody mess. Mr. Trump? The verdict is in: Both math and science are dead in President Trump’s GOP.
Despite serving only one term, George Herbert Walker Bush will be remembered well by history. Rest in peace Poppy, you were the last true Republican.
Douglas A. Borer holds a Ph.D. in Political Science from Boston University. He lives and works in Central California.