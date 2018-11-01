As your Sheriff, I am often asked by community members why it can take up to four hours for a deputy to respond to a call for service? Though this is not always the case, there are several factors that may impact the timeliness of a deputy’s response.
Each call for service is prioritized and dispatched based on the level of severity. Emergency calls in which there is an immediate threat to life will take priority over a theft report. Response times also depend greatly on what else is occurring at the time. For example, a homicide call can quickly progress into a complex and staff intensive event that can easily tie up an entire squad of deputies. Critical tasks include establishing a perimeter to apprehend the suspect(s), preserving the crime scene until detectives can arrive, processing the scene as well as transporting and interviewing sometimes multiple witnesses or victims. Completing these tasks can often take hours to complete and becomes even more challenging to manage when other high priority calls continue to occur and require immediate response.
To further compound the issue, in the 1990s, the Sheriff’s Office had 80 to 90 deputies working Bakersfield Patrol. Today, despite the significant increase in population, we now have 50 to 60 deputies working Bakersfield Patrol. In outlying areas of the county, places like the Boron substation had five deputies assigned. Today they have one. The big question is why?
A couple of years ago, the county addressed a general fund deficit by implementing a four-year plan of budgetary cuts. We are in the midst of the third year. The Sheriff’s Office currently has approximately 70 vacant deputy sheriff positions. Additionally, we have been placed into the position of having to eliminate many deputy sheriff positions above the 70 in order to meet the county’s mandates. Those positions no longer exist.
From the time we start the hiring process, it takes about one year until a deputy is fully trained and ready to report for duty. Despite our best efforts, we may hire 30 to 40 new deputies, only to lose 50 during the same year. We continue to lose newly hired deputies as well as seasoned deputies to better paying agencies such as the Bakersfield Police Department, and as a result, the number of Kern County sheriff’s deputies continues to dwindle. We have underpaid deputies working at great peril in areas of the county with little or no back-up.
As the Sheriff, this is unacceptable. That is the reason I asked the Board of Supervisors to put a 1-cent sales tax on the November ballot. Measure I will allow us to bring the pay of deputies up to at least what the Bakersfield Police Department makes and enable me to fill every vacant deputy sheriff position. It will take us some time to recover from our Deputy Sheriff staffing deficit, but without the benefit of Measure I, it will become an insurmountable task.
Please help me put more deputies to work in Kern County’s communities by voting Yes on Measure I. When you encounter opponents of this measure, ask them what their plan is?
Donny Youngblood is the elected sheriff of Kern County.