It had been years since I heard from Martha Fallgatter. She moved from Bakersfield and I retired as The Californian’s editorial page editor. But there was a time I talked often with the well-placed Republican.
So, I was surprised and curious about why she was calling.
She was upset … very upset.
A Bakersfield native, Fallgatter grew up in an influential local family, graduated from Garces Memorial High School and earned a degree from San Diego State. She also took Bakersfield College political science courses from professor Bill Thomas, worked on his congressional campaigns and still regards him as a mentor.
She cut her Republican Party teeth campaigning for former California Govs. George Deukmejian, Pete Wilson and Arnold Schwarzenegger, and for both former Presidents Bush. In 1971, she married into a local, staunchly Republican family, but the marriage ended in divorce 20 years later.
Fallgatter said she wanted to talk to me about “voting rights, the Jan. 6 insurrection and the lies Republican elected officials are telling the American people.”
“Donald Trump lost the election fairly and squarely,” she said. Republican party leaders “know, as I do, there was no fraud involved in the 2020 election that would change the results … and to constantly put doubt in the minds of the voters is wrong.”
She said she is stunned that former President Trump’s now promises, if reelected in 2024, to pardon the people who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 to stop the election’s certification.
“I saw in real time that day exactly what was happening,” she said. “I watched (televised coverage) officers being beaten, windows being smashed, and listened to chants of ‘Kill Mike Pence.’ That was our democracy being threatened. And I watched as President Trump did nothing.
“I listened to (Republican House Minority Leader) Kevin McCarthy call for a bipartisan commission right after the insurrection. It is the right thing to do,” she said, applauding Republican Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for their willingness to serve on the congressional inquiry committee, despite McCarthy withdrawing his nominees.
“(Cheney and Kinzinger) are doing what Republicans should do. They are telling the truth, standing up for integrity and doing their best to get to the bottom of who orchestrated this insurrection. And, hopefully they are finding a way to make sure this never happens again.
“Our democracy is on the line. What harm can there be in telling the truth to the commission? What do the elected officials who are refusing to testify fear?”
Last week, the Republican National Committee censured Cheney and Kinzinger for participating in an inquiry that the RNC described as the “persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse.”
Trump increasingly berates former Vice President Mike Pence and calls him a RINO (Republican in Name Only) for refusing to stop the certification of the election on Jan. 6, when Pence presided over the proceedings.
Pence forcefully pushed back on Trump’s criticism last week in a speech before the conservative Federalist Society, saying the former president is wrong that the vice president had the legal authority to change the 2020 election results. He urged the Republican Party to accept the outcome and look to the future.
Fallgatter said many of her lifelong Republican friends “think I am crazy” to remain in the Republican Party.
“But when you have spent so much time working for a political party you have always believed in, it is hard to let go,” she said, commending the former Trump administration officials, who are cooperating with the congressional inquiry, and the handful of prominent former White House aides, including John Kelly and Stephanie Grisham, who are working to block Trump’s 2024 reelection bid.
Fallgatter has joined the Lincoln Project, a political action committee formed by prominent Republicans to stop Trump’s 2020 reelection, and Renew America, a bipartisan group that promotes “principled” candidates and the protection of voting rights.
“Being quiet and complacent seems like condoning and I don’t condone the actions I am seeing in the Republican Party today,” she said, noting Republican lawmakers in several states are passing laws to make voting difficult.
For decades, Republicans “fought in the trenches to make sure Kern County became a Republican county,” she said. “We walked door-to-door registering voters. We manned phone banks night after night, encouraging Republican registration. Our goal was to enable individuals to vote and our hope was they would vote Republican. At no time did we attempt to curb the voting rights of those who were not Republicans.”
Martha Fallgatter divides her time between a home in Morro Bay, Calif., and a ranch in Big Sky, Mont. In 2002, she married Indiana attorney John Walda, the former chairman of the Indiana University board of trustees and until his retirement in 2018, the president and CEO of the National Association of College and University Business Officers.