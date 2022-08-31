When politicians propose a new law or party platform, do you consider on what principle(s) each is based?
You should. Principles matter. Principles trump personality (no pun intended).
Such fundamental principles are too rarely disclosed to help us better understand what the ultimate outcome will be – positive, negative, or even destructive (as we’ve witnessed at our southern border, during 2020 riots in major cities, etc.).
Not “drilling down” can make you vulnerable to those who want to entice you into their camp even though it may be contrary to your core values!
So, what’s the solution?
It may seem complex. It’s not. You simply need to write down those principles that matter to you most. Writing things down develops higher levels of thinking for more focused actions on your part.
If you profess to be a socialist — or a liberal in support of our increasingly mixed economy and large central government — your personal principles should include at least these:
• Government ownership of the means of production.
• End of social classes with distribution of wealth to all.
• Primacy of government as opposed to individuals.
• Central planning of the economy.
On the other hand, if you, like me, are a Constitutional conservative, your principles and core values should include at least these basic elements:
• Private ownership of the means of production (capitalism).
• “A government of laws, not of men.” (to quote John Adams)
• A belief we are ALL created equal with certain unalienable rights granted by God, not by politicians (life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness).
• Provide for our common defense (presuming adequate military funding, recruiting and training) — our federal government’s primary role.
Once your principles are on paper, you can hold them up to new proposals (or even existing laws) to test their validity in your eyes and confirm their alignment or not with your core values.
It’s also critical for each of us to understand what the outcomes of our principles are likely to be. War or peace? Freedom or tyranny? Integrity or dishonesty? God’s will or our will? Good or evil? Law and order or riots and civil commotion?
This list could go on. Yet each outcome is critical to our lives as individuals and families — and for appropriate actions of government.
As for me, I deeply believe in the genius of our country’s Founders centuries ago. The Constitution and its Preamble are wisely based on these fundamental principles:
• People are the source of governmental power. (Populists — not woke elites.)
• Power is divided between national and state governments. (Federalism.)
• Each of our three branches of government has its own specific powers. (Checks and balances — the critical avoidance of abuse of power we sadly witnessed recently by the FBI, DOJ and White House — and beyond).
• Constitutional limits of federal governmental powers include only 18 specifics. (The Supreme Court didn’t reverse Roe v. Wade — it appropriately complied with constitutional limitations on federal power — including the 10th Amendment. It simply deferred the issue to the several states and to the people!)
A leading national educator summarizes it well:
• “The genius of the Constitution lies in its having a definite meaning on the fundamentals — that every individual has rights, that the people are sovereign, and that the governmental powers must remain separated — while leaving wide latitude to local government, or the people themselves, on issues not specifically addressed in the Constitution.”
Should you be leaning toward socialism (or liberalism), that’s your prerogative, of course. However, I strongly suggest you review the underlying principles of our Constitution and compare them with those of secular socialism. You may subsequently shift toward the wisdom of our Constitution.
Lincoln said: “Don’t interfere with anything in the Constitution . . . for it is the only safeguard of our liberties. And not to Democrats alone do I make this appeal, but to all who love these great and true principles.”
John Pryor is a local management consultant and past president of local organizations such as the Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce, Stockdale Country Club, Bakersfield West Rotary, Trinity Anglican Church, Southern Sierra Council Boy Scouts of America, Kern Community Foundation, and others.