I have been watching the backing of Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy with growing concern. His calls for help from the West are not only unrealistic, as in his demand for a no-fly zone, they are dangerous. He writes, “The sooner the democratic world recognizes that the oil embargo against Russia and the complete blockade of its banking sector are necessary steps towards peace, the sooner the war will end.” On the contrary, these measures will lead to more killing and devastation.
It is understandable that Zelenskyy has gathered near-universal support against a devouring goliath like Putin, especially from us Americans who hate bullies. But it runs the risk of driving Putin, going it alone and with the war not going his way, to reach a breaking point that threatens us all.
What might that lead to? Dmitry Kiselyov, head of Russia Today, the Russian state-owned news agency, told the BBC, “Russia has the best weapons in the world — hypersonic ones. They’d reach America as fast as U.S. or British weapons could reach Moscow from Ukraine. It would be the Cuban missile crisis all over again, but with a shorter flight time for the missiles.” He added that the U.S. could be “turned into radioactive ash.”
This is almost surely bluster. More realistic is the use of a single nuclear bomb to destroy what is left of Mariupol or a similar target.
What should we do? To begin with, question the adulation of Zelenskyy as a war hero. See him as a patriot dug in so deeply that he will urge his countrymen to fight no matter the cost. He has a World War I mentality: no backing off. As in that conflict, the terrible consequences are far out of proportion to the goal.
In the early days of the war, cooler heads called for a compromise: If Ukraine agreed not to join NATO and was willing to keep friendly relations with Russia, Russia would leave all but the Donbas (eastern Ukraine) intact. This solution was not completely unreasonable: almost all in Donbas speak Russian as their first language, and large numbers, possibly a majority, are friendly toward Russia — or at least were before the invasion. If Zelenskyy had agreed to the compromise, the horror that the world has been witnessing would never have happened. The mayor of Kherson, a southern city of 400,000 not far from Mariupol, surrendered to the Russian army in the first days of the war without a fight. Today its buildings stand tall and undamaged; its population, while cut off from the rest of Ukraine, has been left largely to its own devices. The rest of Ukraine could have been Kherson writ large. Instead, “We will not put down our weapons,” said a defiant president.
Thirteen days into the war Nana Akomea, the CEO of Ghana’s State Transport Company, called on Ukraine to “surrender today because there is no way they can defeat Russia.” This nod to realism has not been repeated by any other source I have searched, least of all by our television networks. Yet this is perhaps what needs to be considered as the war rages out of control.
Meanwhile President Biden has authorized $800 million to Ukraine, most of it in military aid. But killing more Russians leads only to killing more Ukrainians. It doesn’t end the war.
It’s not too late to reverse course. Zelenskyy is unlikely to do so without attention-getting prods from Washington, but our leaders show no inclination to stop him. The fighting goes on with no end in sight, and Ukraine’s population diminishes daily from flight or death. What will the refugees be left with when they return home?
In his Easter message, Pope Francis condemned the war as “senseless” and “sacrilegious.” A century earlier Gandhi said, “An eye for an eye only leads to making the whole world blind.” Gandhi persuaded India to fight the British non-violently, a method requiring patience and masterful self-control. Very little blood was spilled as a result and very little damage done to its cities, yet freedom from British domination was achieved. We all agree that Putin is a monster, but Zelenskyy is no Gandhi. We like him, we feel empathy for him, but he is playing a major role in the destruction of his country.
This is not to say that Ukranians should bootlick their oppressors. On the contrary, they should resist through countrywide acts of non-cooperation: avoidance of Russian-run establishments, frequent strikes against governmental operations, refusal to buy Russian goods, scorn for medals and official honors, refusal to use the Russian language, anything to let Russia know that they are outsiders and invaders. Done in the right spirit, self-respect and love of country would not only be retained, but amplified. Whatever the cost, it would be infinitely less that what we are watching.
Stafford Betty is professor emeritus of religious studies at Cal State Bakersfield.