I read with interest Stafford Betty’s article “Zelenskyy’s mistake, our mistake” of April 20. I appreciate his good intentions to end the senseless war. However, an acquiescence on the part of Ukraine is not the solution given what Hitler and Putin himself have demonstrated under similar circumstances.
We must consider two institutions: The church and the state.
The Russian Orthodox Church is allied with the Russian government. Collectively, the leaders of both, Patriarch Kirill and President Vladimir Putin, share a common interest: Unification of Ukraine with Belarus and Russia. Belarus has already been assisting Russia in its invasion of Ukraine.
A monk once foretold, “Just as the One Lord God is the indivisible Holy Trinity of Father, Son, and Holy Spirit, so Russia, Ukraine and Belarus together are Holy Rus’ and cannot be separated.” The Ukrainian government disagrees!
Enter Vladimir Putin, a defender of the Fatherland — the Russky Mir, or the Russian World. “A state always calls itself fatherland when it is ready for murder,” said Friedrich Durrenmatt.
Putin elevated the Russian Orthodox Church to a state religion and in 2017 the Jehovah’s Witnesses were outlawed and expelled from Russia. However, in 2019 Patriarch Kirill lost control of the Ukrainian Orthodox Churches. Patriarch Kirill is not happy!
There is seemingly no end in sight with the Russian church and state until the prophecy of the monk is realized. Patriarch Kirill called the war “sacred” thereby baptizing it as yet another holy war. Patriarch Kirill is trying to regain the episcopal authority of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church. However, since he has publicly stated his position on the war, the Ukrainian Christians are no longer supporting him. Nonetheless, they battle it out: Offensive Christian soldiers against defensive Christian soldiers.
Almost 14 years ago, Russia invaded Georgia. It was a five-day invasion that resulted in Putin annexing two Georgian provinces. Georgia acquiesced.
In 2014, Russia invaded and annexed Crimea from Ukraine. Ukraine acquiesced.
Seeing no end in sight, Russia invaded Ukraine again in February after demanding the “independence” of two Ukrainian regions. However, this time Ukraine has not acquiesced.
History from the Dark Ages and Medieval times is repeating itself and to a large degree religious factors are a common denominator. The Ukraine war is another murderous crusade.
Like the annihilation of the Cathars in the Albigensian Wars, “From the infant in its cradle to the feeble old man no one was spared,” with credit to Walter Nigg.
The Ukrainians have not provoked this holy war. But like the Albigensians, Ukrainian Christians are being bombarded into smoking piles of ruins for not acquiescing.
We cannot blame the leader of the victims of unprovoked, horrible atrocities under the tyrannical goals of the Russian state with the blessings of the Russian church. Proposing that President Zelenskyy acquiesce to President Putin under publicly confirmed evil intentions, present and future, is incomprehensible. Putin has proven his intentions with Georgia and Crimea in a similar fashion as Hitler tried to do the same by reconstituting the Fatherland. Putin must be stopped now. Acquiescing facilitates Putin’s intentions in a time when Putin is facing unforeseen resistance and difficulties.
Zelenskyy must be given the means to defend his Christian brothers. As it stands today, nearly five million people have been forced to flee Ukraine and thousands of others have perished from this murderous crusade.
To place blame of error on President Zelenskyy is like blaming the innocent children who are victims of domestic violence. Maybe the violence stops for the moment, but the aggressor continues his crusade.
Some of the most peaceful people were the Albigensian Christians who acted in accordance with the words of Jesus. However, refusing to acquiesce to the Roman Church’s doctrine, Pope Innocent II waged a crusade against them. After their annihilation by the Romans, the papal legate reported to Rome: “God’s wrath has raged in wondrous (wise) against the city (Beziers),” according to Walter Nigg’s book ‘The Heretics’. In a similar reporting manner, the Russians wrote in a deadly striking missile: “for the children.”
In as much as religion has helped a lot of people, it has been the common denominator of much evil. We never learn!
Luis Medina has a background in construction management and real estate development.