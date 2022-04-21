Stafford Betty’s suggestion ("Zelenskyy's mistake, our mistake," April 20) for surrender by the Ukrainian people contains the stench of appeasement and a lack of appreciation for those who know freedom and are willing to die for it if necessary.
America would never have become the homeland that it is if our early leadership had followed his advice.
President Zelenskyy stands in the shoes of Patrick Henry, who spoke for himself and all that signed our Declaration of Independence: “give me liberty or give me death!"
To even suggest that President Zelenskyy is responsible for the bloodshed and damage caused by the unprovoked aggression of his neighbor is to question whether he understands the word PATRIOT!
I respond to Betty because at least he has expressed views that others may hold in silence. To all who hold these views, step forward if you are willing to change places with the valiant Ukrainians, to live under the yoke of oppression;,giving up the comfort, security and freedom of America? What? No volunteers?
Where would we be today if instead of the likes of Patrick Henry, we had Stafford Betty crying for “peace in our time!"
Our forever thanks to Benjamin Franklin for rallying the support of France to oppose the English on our behalf at a pivotal time in our early history.
Now, America and our democratic allies are showing their character as freedom-loving nations to come to the assistance of a neighbor in their heroic effort to keep the spark of freedom alive.
Thanks to our President Joseph Biden for recognizing the threat to the free world that is playing out in far-off Ukraine. Assisting the brave people of Ukraine in their time of great need displays the character of the American people who understand that the “GOLDEN RULE” exemplifies the wisdom for nations as well as for each of us.
The question that must be answered is not whether the weak can prevail over the strong (David versus Goliath?), but rather is this a battle between right and wrong; and do we as a people and a nation have the fortitude to do what is right?
If not now-when?
Phil Rudnick is a proud resident of Bakersfield. He can be reached at phil@upstartvillage.com.