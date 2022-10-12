Sandy Woo-Cater

A single decision can change the entire trajectory of a lifetime. For me and countless others in our community, one of the most defining moments in our lives occurred when we decided to enroll at Bakersfield College. However we began our journeys, what we learned about ourselves as students on that campus shaped who we aspired to become, and what kind of impact we dreamed to make in the world.

As a proud member of the Class of 2005 and the vice president of the BC Alumni Association Board, I invite our community to relive the cherished beginnings of their journeys, or to see how their support for BC is creating new possibilities for others. Join us at Renegade Promenade-Alumni, Family, & Friends Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at BC’s main campus (1801 Panorama Drive). This inaugural festival will serve as a look into the exciting transformation currently happening on campus. With new buildings and programs underway, there are infinite possibilities of what the future could hold.