A single decision can change the entire trajectory of a lifetime. For me and countless others in our community, one of the most defining moments in our lives occurred when we decided to enroll at Bakersfield College. However we began our journeys, what we learned about ourselves as students on that campus shaped who we aspired to become, and what kind of impact we dreamed to make in the world.
As a proud member of the Class of 2005 and the vice president of the BC Alumni Association Board, I invite our community to relive the cherished beginnings of their journeys, or to see how their support for BC is creating new possibilities for others. Join us at Renegade Promenade-Alumni, Family, & Friends Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at BC’s main campus (1801 Panorama Drive). This inaugural festival will serve as a look into the exciting transformation currently happening on campus. With new buildings and programs underway, there are infinite possibilities of what the future could hold.
There are several things I hope attendees of Renegade Promenade will be reminded of. I hope they’ll remember how much courage it took to start each new chapter of their lives, and how proud they should feel for what they’ve accomplished along the way. We should never forget our mentors and how their commitment to our futures helped us envision ourselves in a light we hadn’t seen before (I still think of Jack Brigham each time I accomplish something new).
And finally, it’s crucial for us to remember that it takes all of us. Bakersfield College is a reflection of our community and we must continue to be united in creating avenues for people to live out their dreams — dreams to improve one’s family’s quality of life, to solve social problems, to innovate new mechanisms for healing, or maybe to teach future generations how to find their own voice.
If you want to witness in real-time how an educational institution can change the lives of students and families, thousands at a time, look no further than Bakersfield College. From the people who dedicate their days to keeping the campus beautiful to educators who continue to craft new strategies for student learning, there is no shortage of visionaries making BC what it is — a place where generations of students have found their purpose and where anyone can take their first step toward the rest of their lives.
If these last few years have reminded us of anything, it’s that although times of uncertainty are inevitable, community is what holds us together. With the right support systems in place, experiences of adversity always have a chance at transforming into inspiring stories of hope. These stories fill the buildings of Bakersfield College and will forever remain a part of our community’s legacy.
Sandy Woo-Cater is a Bakersfield College alum and a national subject matter expert on human trafficking and counter-trafficking initiatives.