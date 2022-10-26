With the holidays approaching, we, the Bakersfield Christmas Parade Committee, would like to provide history into what continues to be one of the largest, free events offered annually to the community.
“A Hometown Christmas for Over 40 Years” is more than just the theme of this year’s Christmas parade. A hometown Christmas certainly refers to the annual event now celebrating 40 continuous years of operation. Generated and attended by local volunteers, local participants, local sponsors and local community, this year’s theme is particularly appropriate.
As the hosting committee, we endeavor to provide a quality event that will thrill and provide a life time of memories to children — children of all ages! Whether it’s a Christmas season classic performed by one of the talented marching bands, a creatively designed and decorated float or a car or motorcycle club with their pretties all polished and shinning, we believe we have provided an event that continues to generate memories for decades to come.
As a lifelong resident of the community, I have recollections of attending Christmas events such as Santa flying in by helicopter and landing onto a mound of snow at Montgomery Ward department store in the 1960s. In actuality, the snow was tons of shaved ice placed on the south parking lot, but it looked like snow to the throngs of children in attendance. My parents brought my brother and I to enjoy the Christmas parade as I have with my children and now my grandchildren. Decades ago Brock’s, Fedway, Siler’s, Casper’s, J.C. Penney’s and other downtown businesses decorated their stores and storefront windows with Christmas displays beckoning shoppers to check out their latest holiday gifts.
The Christmas parade was on hiatus during most of the 1970s and early 1980s. In 1983, through the efforts of then-Mayor Mary K. Shell, Harvey L. Hall, aka “Mr. Parade” (owner of Hall Ambulance and before his years of service as mayor), Ilo Scatena (then one of the organizers of the VFW parade), Joe Henley (Henley’s Photo Store and organized float judging), Herb Roberts (then Kern County tax collector and Shriners representative), P.J. Auer (BPD police reserves contact), Cathy Butler (Downtown Business Association), Everett and Jeanie Goodwin (Santa and Mrs. Claus’ scheduling coordinators) and numerous others, the return of the Christmas parade was made possible. Tiny’s restaurant (now 18 Hundred) and Dave’s Deli (The Park Restaurant) acted as unofficial meeting sites for this group. The theme of the 1983 Christmas Parade was “A Time for Reflection.” In 1984 the parade’s theme was “Toys for Tots.” The committee worked with the local Marine Reserves unit to collect toys that were deposited in barrels located along the parade route and in downtown stores to benefit children.
Hundreds of marching bands, a cadre of floats, equestrian groups and even an elephant have comprised prior parade participants.
As with many businesses, increased costs are forefront in budgetary concerns. The Bakersfield Christmas parade is no exception. Typically, annual expenses are just over $20,000 even with the tremendous amount of volunteered time or services. Entry application proceeds are less than half that amount. Fortunately, sponsorship revenues are able to fill the void of the parade’s expenses.
Each year we look forward to being a part of placing smiles on thousands of faces. We are just as proud to have been able to do so free of charge for four decades. This is where you, a community of approaching 400,000, have an opportunity to assist. If interested in participating in this year’s parade, please complete and return a parade entry application as soon as possible as the parade entry deadline is Friday, Oct. 28. Information and entry forms are available at bcparade.com. Should you have the resources or know of persons or businesses in the position to assist with a sponsorship, please see the same website for sponsorship opportunities. We thank you in advance for your consideration and look forward to seeing you Thursday evening Dec. 1, enjoying this year’s Christmas parade.
Greg Cronk is president of the Bakersfield Christmas Parade Committee.