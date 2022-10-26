IMG_1888.jpg

Greg Cronk is president of the Bakersfield Christmas Parade Committee.

With the holidays approaching, we, the Bakersfield Christmas Parade Committee, would like to provide history into what continues to be one of the largest, free events offered annually to the community.

“A Hometown Christmas for Over 40 Years” is more than just the theme of this year’s Christmas parade. A hometown Christmas certainly refers to the annual event now celebrating 40 continuous years of operation. Generated and attended by local volunteers, local participants, local sponsors and local community, this year’s theme is particularly appropriate.