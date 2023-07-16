This is a tale that starts with my wife, a woman with a palate as adventurous as her spirit, returning from a culinary expedition to Mexico City. Even though Mexico City is a place that prides itself on its gastronomic prowess, while on vacation, my wife found herself missing something. Even with the hustle of the city and historic sites, she longed for the Mexican food from our very own Bakersfield.
This longing wasn't born out of any disappointment in the food she searched out abroad; far from it. Rather, a revelation if you will, of the culinary treasures we have right here in our backyard. It was a testament to the authenticity, the quality, and the soul of the Mexican cuisine available in our city. It was a reminder that sometimes, you don't have to cross borders to taste the extraordinary; sometimes, the extraordinary is right where you are.
Bakersfield is a city known for its agricultural abundance and cultural diversity. However, it's our local food scene, particularly the Mexican cuisine, that truly sets us apart. A quick drive down Niles Street or Weedpatch Highway on any given night is akin to embarking on a food tour of Mexico's diverse regions. The tantalizing tacos, succulent meats and delightful desserts are a testament to the richness of our local culinary offerings.
Our city is home to a plethora of eateries that serve up these delectable dishes. Taqueria El Paisano Estilo Tijuana, Birrieria Guadalajara, La Nueva Michoacana, El Asadero Taco Grill, and Loncheria Otro Rollo are just a few of our favorites. These establishments, run by some of the hardest working people you will meet, are more than just eateries; they are small businesses that enrich our community. They work long hours in hot trailers, braving the Bakersfield heat to serve us the food we love. Supporting them is not just about enjoying good food; it's about supporting our community and the people who make it unique.
In addition to our Mexican cuisine, we have Luigi's, a family-owned Italian deli and market that has been serving up pastas and sausages since 1910. There's also Moo Creamery, a local gem known for its handcrafted ice cream and burgers. And let's not forget Punjabi Dhaba, a haven for truckers and food enthusiasts alike, offering authentic Indian cuisine right off the highway. Each of these establishments contributes to the unique culinary tapestry of Bakersfield, enriching our local economy and community.
While our city's culinary scene is diverse, as an admirer of Mexican culture and cuisine, I am particularly drawn to our local Mexican eateries. The authenticity and richness of our local Mexican cuisine is something truly special. We are indeed blessed to live in a city that celebrates such culinary diversity.
However, I implore our community to consider the profound impact of choosing local eateries over chain restaurants. Chain restaurants, while convenient, often serve mass-produced food that lacks the freshness, quality and distinct flavors found in our local establishments. More importantly, they do not contribute to our local economy in the same way that small businesses do. According to a study by the National Restaurant Association, every dollar spent in the table-service segment contributes $2.14 to our economy. By choosing to dine at our local eateries, we are investing in our community and supporting the hardworking individuals behind them.
Our Friday nights are a testament to this. When we ask our two children where they want to go out for dinner, you can bet they will both yell "Tacos on Niles Street!" We don't always know where that will take us, but we do know the food will be delicious, and we will have a memorable evening as a family, no matter what parking lot we are eating in.
In conclusion, I urge everyone to take a step outside their comfort zone and explore the diverse and delicious offerings that Bakersfield has to offer. We are fortunate to have some of the best Mexican food in the world right here in our backyard. Let's celebrate and support our local culinary scene, for it is a true reflection of our city's cultural richness and diversity.
Ian Journey is adventuring through Bakersfield's culinary scene, one bite at a time, all while riding his bread-baking wife's coattails.