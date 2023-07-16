64767968c61f8.bio_image-jpg.jpg

Ian Journey is a mechanical engineer and passionate BMX racer, investing time and resources into shared biking adventures with his family.

This is a tale that starts with my wife, a woman with a palate as adventurous as her spirit, returning from a culinary expedition to Mexico City. Even though Mexico City is a place that prides itself on its gastronomic prowess, while on vacation, my wife found herself missing something. Even with the hustle of the city and historic sites, she longed for the Mexican food from our very own Bakersfield.

This longing wasn't born out of any disappointment in the food she searched out abroad; far from it. Rather, a revelation if you will, of the culinary treasures we have right here in our backyard. It was a testament to the authenticity, the quality, and the soul of the Mexican cuisine available in our city. It was a reminder that sometimes, you don't have to cross borders to taste the extraordinary; sometimes, the extraordinary is right where you are.