John Pryor

John Pryor

 John Pryor

Last January, I was inspired by Robert Price’s report on his hometown in Iowa and how even a small community can produce kids who later in life achieve national standing in their chosen professions.

I followed with a couple of my local school buddies as examples — and asked readers to tell us about their classmates who had distinguished themselves nationally even though the rest of us remain almost anonymous beyond our Bakersfield and Kern County borders. (Remember: in the 1940s, our population was only a little over 30,000!)