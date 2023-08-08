Last January, I was inspired by Robert Price’s report on his hometown in Iowa and how even a small community can produce kids who later in life achieve national standing in their chosen professions.
I followed with a couple of my local school buddies as examples — and asked readers to tell us about their classmates who had distinguished themselves nationally even though the rest of us remain almost anonymous beyond our Bakersfield and Kern County borders. (Remember: in the 1940s, our population was only a little over 30,000!)
I’ve seen no response so I feel compelled to add one more example of someone who grew up here and achieved prominence in his chosen field not only nationally but internationally. This has been followed by his son who currently is CEO of a high-profile corporation with a product name known in every household.
He was a 1947 graduate of East Bakersfield High School and attended Menlo College for two years before ultimately graduating from UCLA. His father was a local dentist and his mother a long-term schoolteacher.
He entered the banking industry locally and was mentored by local Bank of America executive, Leo Pierucci, whom many of us remember. Leo encouraged him to enter international banking and he concurred. His decision led to management assignments in major U.S. cities (New York and Los Angeles) plus several global cities including:
This highly accomplished international banking leader — who knew only Bakersfield as a kid — was Neil P. Pryor. My cousin! We grew up together during the depression and World War II — seemingly unscathed by all the financial trauma of the depression and extensive horror of war.
Neil, his parents and sister, Nancy, lived in what to us kids was a magnificent two-story “mansion” on the southeast corner of Baker and Flower streets in east Bakersfield. It even had a wine cellar in its basement —virtually unheard of in WWII Bakersfield!
Neil’s dentist father was well known and highly regarded in Bakersfield. Dr. C. E. Pryor’s initial dental office was on the second floor of what was then the Arlington Building overlooking Bakersfield’s major intersection of 19th and Chester. Previously, he was the very first dentist in Taft. Earlier still, he practiced in Mexico but luckily escaped safely during the Mexican Revolution — but with only the proverbial “shirt on his back.”
When my father, Dr. Pryor’s younger of two brothers, arrived in 1926, his initial insurance office was at a desk in the rear of the dental office. Family support always matters!
Neil met and married his wife, Maria Consuela (“Chiqui”) while representing Bank of America in Manila. Of Spanish descent and a strikingly beautiful blonde, her father’s business conducted the removal of highly visible ship hulls from Manila Bay that had been partially sunken by the Japanese during WWII. (I personally viewed such remnants in 1995 while on duty with the U.S. Navy.)
Chiqui said Neil always had favorable comments about his hometown. He loved Bakersfield and was always proud to tell others where he grew up. “He also loved Dewar’s ice cream,” she commented!
Although Neil passed away in 2018 in Ohio, he’s remembered well by many in Bakersfield — as are his parents. He’s a good example of kids growing up in Bakersfield who looked beyond our borders — not only of Kern County and California but also of the United States — and served domestic corporations in foreign lands far beyond the imagination of most of us — including me.
His son, Neil M. Pryor benefited from this global perspective. In 2014, he became General Manager of PepsiCo in Turkey followed by service as chief commercial officer of Pepsico North America. Currently he is president and CEO of PepsiCo Beverages North America, headquartered in Chicago.
Now, it’s YOUR turn to tell us more “good news stories” about our local kids!
John Pryor is a retired insurance broker and management consultant who has remained in Bakersfield yet served nine years on two national Boards of Trustees in insurance and risk management organizations in Philadelphia.