So, Andy Wahrenbrock (“Government does not create wealth,” July 17), says the government “has no capacity to produce wealth, but only diminishes it or directs it to favored groups.” Really? Without defining the parameters of measuring a government’s capacity to produce wealth, he makes a blanket statement that may not pass scrutiny.

Ordinarily a nation’s wealth is measured by its gross domestic product — the total dollar value of all of a nation’s goods and services. By this measure the United States is the wealthiest country in the world (2021 GDP $23T compared to EU’s $19T and China’s $18T). By another more overly simplistic measure, the federal deficit, the feds took in $1T less than they spent ($3.5T) during the last normal pre-pandemic fiscal year (2019).