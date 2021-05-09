Generations ago, during one of the most epic migrations of people ever recorded, thousands of families moved west across our nation to the beating heart of California for the promise expressed in one beautiful word:
Work.
Work that would allow them to feed their children.
Work that would improve their prospects.
Work that would give them security, roots, a home.
They had hope or, in the words of the great valley writer Gerald Haslam, they had the hope of hope.
Those migrants would join forces with the people already here — the descendants of the Yokuts and other tribes, immigrants from Mexico, Asia, Africa, the Basque country and elsewhere in Europe.
Together, they would build a heritage of hard work and enterprise, a reputation that would extend throughout the world with every harvest, every oil discovery, every aerospace venture first recorded in the endless skies above our deserts.
The will to work defines us.
All we need now, as we look to the horizon of a new era, are the jobs.
Good jobs.
Jobs that last.
Jobs that lead to more jobs.
CSU Bakersfield is engaged in an ambitious, unprecedented collaboration.
Better Bakersfield & Boundless Kern — B3K — is a regional economic development collaboration that began in February 2020 — the same month as the coronavirus pandemic, which has hastened our urgency to adapt to a new and changing world.
The goal of B3K is simple: To create and attract good jobs to diversify our economy, propel our region forward and add to the prosperity and security of our families, friends and neighbors.
But building this engine will require the best from each of us. It will take vision. It will take investment. It will take leaders.
Kern County is fortunate to have such a leader in Valley Strong Credit Union.
In April, Valley Strong committed $1 million to fund an endowment at California State University, Bakersfield that will support research related to growing and reimagining our economy and workforce.
And that means jobs.
Working together is working smarter
The public-private collaboration between CSUB and Valley Strong is as vital and innovative as the eventual research it will yield.
Partnerships like this are new, but they shouldn’t be. The business sector, government, the nonprofit world and educational institutions are all focused on the same question: How can we shape the future rather than wait for it?
By working together, we leverage the talents, gifts and expertise of our entire community instead of duplicating efforts or working at cross purposes.
This approach is nothing new at CSUB. We are working with our regional educational partners from cradle to career to build bridges through the Kern Pledge. Our mission is to increase educational attainment and leverage the diverse talent in our region.
B3K seeks to replicate that synergy, and the research fellowship supported by Valley Strong will allow us to track progress on the B3K metrics, which will enhance transparency.
CSUB is so dedicated to developing innovative curriculum for Kern’s future workforce that we have made this priority a goal in our strategic plan. We are making great progress in aligning our curriculum and other opportunities for experiential learning with key regional sectors like energy, entrepreneurship, aerospace, business services and advanced manufacturing.
The entrepreneurship program at CSUB is a great example. Today’s students are eager to implement their innovative ideas. At CSUB, they don’t have to wait.
Our faculty and staff are nurturing their ingenuity by giving them the knowledge and expertise they need to become entrepreneurs, rooted in sound business practices.
Our community partners are giving students the support they need to take their ideas from theory to practice, and successfully on to the marketplace.
We are teaching students that the way forward is to think big and dream bigger.
Here at CSUB, where the hopes and aspirations of an entire region are invested in the students who study and strive here, there is no boundary where the community ends and the university begins. We rise as one. As a metropolitan university whose mission is to serve our region, we are rooted here, and our students are rooted here. The vast majority remain here after graduation, starting their careers and families, contributing to our economy and enriching our communities.
And so we thank Valley Strong for recognizing that the region’s leaders of tomorrow are at CSUB today.
With the research fellowship, CSUB’s faculty-and-student teams are poised to help the B3K collaborative unlock emerging opportunities that otherwise would go unnoticed and uncaptured.
As they look to the future of the workforce, they will be guided by the proud example of this unique place that we call home, a place where hard-working men and women have built world renowned industries that fuel our economy.
A place that hums with ingenuity and productivity.
A place that values the dignity of work.
Lynnette Zelezny is the president of California State University, Bakersfield.