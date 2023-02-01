2020121-bc-MLKbreakfast

Kathleen Ellis Faulkner, a semi-retired local civil rights lawyer, speaks after receiving an award at the 20th annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Committee Community Awards Breakfast.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

In the '50s, '60s and even the '70s, women were excluded from many business organizations, and they were stereotypically anonymous wives and mothers not even allowed to be identified with their own name. Women’s organizations were downgraded as not important professionally as their husbands. I refused to join “wives’” clubs. I took on the male-dominated establishment. I had experienced very unfair treatment as a working woman. I was a single mother trying to provide support for my children and myself since I was 16 years old.

I remarried in 1964 and my husband Jim always urged me on to fulfill my potential. I was the only woman in the room taking the California Licensed Investigator’s exam in 1972 and passed it and I was only the second woman licensed investigator at the time. I was surprised that I was the first one finished with the licensing exam in a room full of men.