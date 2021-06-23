In 2019, a Bakersfield Californian editorial with the headline “Assemblyman Fong vs. secretive bureaucrats” highlighted the all-too-often battle to obtain public records from state agencies. It referenced my introduction of a bipartisan legislative proposal to help Californians hold their state government accountable.
Public records requests made by everyday Californians to news publishers, in an effort to obtain public information from the state, have been denied by bureaucrats with no alternative other than filing costly lawsuits.
This dynamic tips the scales in favor of state agencies and away from real transparency. The only way to hold state government accountable is to know what they are doing behind the scenes.
This year, I have reintroduced bipartisan legislation, Assembly Bill 343, to create a Public Records Act Ombudsperson within the Office of the State Auditor, to serve as an independent, nonpartisan referee to review denied Public Records Act requests and determine if the agency had legitimate grounds to deny the request.
In order to ensure our state government is working on behalf of the public, we need to have a process that not only promotes, but actually ensures transparency as intended by the California PRA. However, state bureaucracies continue to abuse the current system by denying legitimate public records requests — and get away with it without explanation. This needs to change.
Government exists to serve the public, not the other way around.
While California prides itself on trendsetting — leading the nation in innovation — but when it comes to transparency, that is a different story. California lags behind 19 other states who already have an ombudsman to assist the public in disputes with government agencies.
Year after year, problems within state government are uncovered through the PRA. California’s state agencies have built a troubling track record of sidestepping PRA requests by citing exemptions that are inappropriate and irrelevant to the nature of the request.
Now more than ever, we must rebalance the scales to empower everyday Californians through access to information. Whether it be COVID-19 data used to close schools and businesses or the failures at the California Employment Development Department with a massive, inexcusable unemployment claims backlog, the public should know what is driving the decisions that impact the daily lives and livelihoods of more than 40 million people.
Our growing coalition includes support from California News Publishers Association, the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association, and other First Amendment advocates. With their strong backing, this important piece of legislation has unanimously passed out of the Assembly. As AB 343 moves forward, my steadfast commitment to transparency in government is clear.
While some may view this as a David versus Goliath fight, our efforts to bring real transparency to state government remain undeterred. Without transparency, there is no accountability.
Assemblyman Vince Fong represents the 34th District of California. He represents Bakersfield, Taft, Frazier Park, Tehachapi, and Ridgecrest.