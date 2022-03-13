Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, unleashed on Feb. 24, is now in its third week. For military historians like myself, it has, in many respects, been a rather odd invasion, confounding predictions of the “experts.”
Western military observers had fully expected the attack to begin with a “shock and awe” air campaign calculated to decapitate Ukrainian leadership and sweep the Ukrainian Air Force from the skies, resulting in total air supremacy for the Russian Air Force (VKS) within a few days at most.
Yet this failed to happen (and has yet to happen still). Instead, the VKS committed its fighters and fighter-bombers mostly at night in “penny packets” of two or three aircraft, or even in single-ship attacks, with the result that elements of the much smaller Ukrainian Air Force continue to operate.
The mediocre to poor performance of the VKS to date has led many observers to conclude that the Russian armed forces simply do not have the capabilities to effectively coordinate the kind of complex air campaigns the U.S. and its Allies were able to conduct over Iraq in 1991 and 2003.
On the ground, other oddities prevail. For example, instead of the brilliant “deep battle” tactics the Red Army had perfected in its Great Patriotic War by 1944 (using armor and mechanized infantry, moving at breakneck speed, to surround and crush hopelessly outnumbered German defenders), in Putin’s War Russian ground forces have only advanced — if they’ve advanced at all — at a plodding and tentative pace, as if they seem unsure of themselves. Or perhaps they’re just poorly trained.
On television and social media, we’ve seen columns of Russian vehicles — tanks, trucks, etc. — that appear frozen in place, unable to move for reasons that include, amazingly, lack of requisite preventive maintenance.
As a result, while Russian ground forces, vastly superior in number, have managed to methodically encircle key Ukrainian cities and towns (as of this writing on Thursday, however, they have yet to complete the encirclement of Kyiv, although probing attacks into the Ukrainian capital have now begun with both infantry and armor), the outcome of Putin’s War appears far from certain.
According to Western media reports — and keep in mind that most of this reporting has been relentlessly one-sided (i.e., pro-Ukrainian) and often wrong — Putin is apoplectic about the desultory results of his invasion to date; he is also ill and may be dying, we are told. Another media narrative is that the Russian president had expected his troops to be greeted as liberators and for Kyiv to sue for peace within a few days time. Of course, this failed to happen, as the Ukrainians, now supported by a small contingent of volunteers — Americans, Britains, Swedes, Lithuanians, etc. — of Ukraine’s International Legion continue to “punch above their weight” while the Russians do quite the opposite.
Indeed, the Russians, according to U.S. military estimates, have sustained more than 5,000 fatal losses, with confirmed losses of some 1,000 tanks, other armored fighting vehicles, artillery, etc., while Ukrainian losses (on both the ground and in the air) have been much lighter. According to a reliable source, the ratio of Russian/Ukrainian equipment losses is 3.4:1. Yet despite its hitherto dismal performance, Russian ground forces continue to edge closer to their objectives along all axes of their advance — an overarching reality that many Western observers have ignored.
So what should we expect in the days ahead?
To answer this question, one needs look no further than President Putin’s tactics during the Second Chechen War of 1999-2000, in Georgia in 2008, and, more recently, during Russia’s intervention in the Syrian Civil War. In each of these conflicts, Putin’s military eventually resorted to barbaric methods involving grave human rights abuses. In Syria, Russian air forces helped maintain Bashar Assad in power by conducting attacks on schools, hospitals, roads, bridges and other civilian infrastructure, grinding towns and cities into dust and killing scores of civilians.
Frustrated by the lack of progress in Ukraine, it appears that the Russian dictator is now looking to repeat this horrific pattern by pounding civilian targets in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mariupol and other cities with artillery and airstrikes. Mariupol, a strategic port city on the Sea of Azov, has been particularly savaged by Russian weaponry, including the recent bombing of a maternity hospital there that killed several children.
In other words, Putin shows no signs of letting up and is, as noted, redoubling his efforts to smash Ukraine. And while Putin escalates the violence by turning to outright atrocities, the U.S. and NATO continue to extend their sanctions, with President Joe Biden hanging an embargo over the importation of Russian oil (currently about 600,000 barrels per day). Moreover, a clutch of U.S. foreign policy “experts” has called for a no-fly zone over Ukraine — a reckless idea (yet one, astoundingly, supported by 70 percent of the U.S. public, no doubt under the baneful influence of social media) that could place America and its NATO allies one incident away from nuclear war.
Thankfully, however, it appears that at least one harebrained idea — that of dispatching Russian-made MiG-29 fighter jets from Poland to Ukraine — has been (hitherto at least) soundly rejected by the Biden administration.
How this mess of a conflict will end is anyone’s guess, but the fact that both sides are ratcheting up their responses does not bode well for the future.
Fasten your seatbelts (if you can afford the gas).