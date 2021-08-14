In his Community Voices article ("We’re losing respect for God," Aug. 11), Tim Stormont tells us that “In the name of civil rights, gender is being split into numerous unscientific divisions to please whatever we imagine ourselves to be. And the liberty of anyone who believes different be hanged.” Whatever happened to “love thy neighbor,” a creature of God?
First, some context on religion.
Men since four millennia ago wrote their religious beliefs in the books of the Bible. These primitive beliefs involved talking animals, wizards, witches, demons, sticks turning into snakes, burning bushes, food falling from the sky, people walking on water, and all sorts of magical, absurd and primitive stories. Furthermore, Biblical beliefs included a flat earth, persecution of people and scientists who did not share their religious beliefs. Let’s not forget the story of Jonah inside a whale for three days until freed by God. Not surprisingly, the priests and rulers enforced their beliefs through persecution, and religious wars in order to grow the base and make it what it is today. Everything else in the Bible can be summarized as simply doing the righteous thing.
Amazingly, people nowadays still believe that God will bring rain upon request. Moreover, people believe the Bible as noted above to be inerrant.
So, for good reasons, religious faith has, indeed, been in decline for many years.
Inasmuch as religions have been an effective, psychological placebo for many, religions have, indeed, been the root of many evils: Hate, religious wars, imposed fear, institutional greed, hypocrisy, etc. Ironically, so many of the faithful preachers have been the spreaders of hate. Along these lines, Wes Fesler once said: "Hypocrisy is the audacity to preach integrity from a den of corruption."
Bertrand Russell also said: "You find as you look around the world that every single bit of progress in humane feeling, every improvement in the criminal law, every step toward the diminution of war, every step toward better treatment of the colored races, or every mitigation of slavery, every moral progress that there has been in the world, has been consistently opposed by the organized churches of the world. I say quite deliberately that the Christian religion, as organized in its churches, has been and still is the principal enemy of moral progress in the world."
Furthermore, our political leaders use faith for their own benefit. One leader sent a political message by clearing a peaceful protest to pose for a photo while holding a Bible. Others have done worse. Hitler once said: "We tolerate no one in our ranks who attacks the ideas of Christianity. Our movement is Christian."
Religion has persisted to date mainly due to childhood indoctrination. Children are forced to believe what the parent(s) want them to believe. As such, they grow up under a forced faith to which they get unquestionably attached. Mind you, if you had been born in Iran, you would most likely be Muslim.
Adult members have free will. As such, adults are coming to grips with religious reality (as opposed to religious doctrine) and, therefore, are leaving the church. Church membership has been declining for years but not because of leftist political views but rather because of the errancy of religion.
True, religion has evolved. Nowadays, women are no longer considered the property of their husbands in the Western world. (Congratulations to all the women!) Moreover, contributions to most religious institutions are voluntary. That said, religious doctrine in many institutions retains the need for reformation.
In referring to the Bible, someone once told me, "This isn't just somebody making it up. This is the Word of God." I maintain that people are free to believe whatever. But it does not make it true. What is written in the Bible is nothing more than the religious opinions of primitive men who did not know any better than you or I today. Au contraire!
To conclude, Jesus Christ would be appalled at knowing the consequences of religious wars, religious hate, religious greed and the use of religion by former rulers and current political leaders for their own self-interest. This is why people “are losing respect for God.”