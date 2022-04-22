At what point in any city’s growth does it make good economic sense to have a full-time professional City Council? Currently, our city has a part-time “volunteer” City Council with no offices, no staff, no minimum urban planning skills requirements, and no real compensation. This Community Voices is an attempt to explain how so many of the problems our community faces daily are because we do not have a full-time City Council who are being paid to look after our best interests.
First, I do not find fault with any past, current, or future members of the Bakersfield City Council. On the contrary, anyone willing to take on what I consider a 40-hour-plus, high-stress job for $100 a month, a driving allowance, and the same benefits that any city employee gets, deserves the respect and thanks from everyone; thank you, and I respect you. But, I think it is too much to ask of anyone, for them to work for you and me full time and have to have a “real” job too, without profound mistakes being made.
By any rubric or metric of objective measurement devised, Bakersfield is a poorly designed community made by past volunteer city councils bobbing their head in the affirmative to what the city manager recommended. And given the circumstances, how could they not? After putting in a full day at the office, you roll into the Wednesday night Bakersfield City Council meeting with an agenda that could take until midnight to complete.
And it is under those circumstances that major quality-of-life issues for the people who live in Bakersfield are decided.
Here are but a few examples:
In the current plan for the Westside Parkway, there is no freeway connection for eastbound traffic on the Westside Parkway to the northbound Highway 99. Where and how traffic will travel through our surface streets to make this transition is unknown.
If I understand the plans correctly, the tallest structure through downtown Bakersfield will be the years late, billions of dollars in costs white elephant that goes by the oxymoron of “Highspeed Rail.” Rumored to be seven stories tall, this obsolete before ever being used rail system will split downtown Bakersfield apart the way freeway building in the 1960s was allowed to destroy long-established neighborhoods. Is this current plan really what the people of Bakersfield want for our downtown?
Many cities have rethought how they could make better the older residential streets that were narrow and dangerous for pedestrians and children at play. And what was ultimately devised was a computer-generated map that turned many residential freeways back into communities by simply turning some streets into dead-end roads. Think about how southwest Bakersfield was designed versus east Bakersfield.
I wonder how many people in east Bakersfield would opt to turn their streets into a dead-end road for local parking only?
Where there are many problems, there are also many opportunities. But we, the people of Bakersfield, have a structural problem with our city that we can only collectively correct. As I have argued, we have a City Council which has, is, and will continue to make profound errors, not because of malice, but because we are not willing to adequately compensate people to do this important job. We have got to quit being “penny wise and pound foolish,” as the English love to say.
Which bring me to the “hard sell.”
There is one way, and only one way, for the City Council to go from a volunteer position to a paid full-time professional position. We must rewrite the city charter, and the people of Bakersfield must approve this change by a majority vote. Yes, I know what you are thinking. The people of Bakersfield will not vote for a full-time City Council. And years ago, I might have agreed. But I think people here are ready to rewrite a document designed to govern a city of 5,000 in the late 1800s. Bakersfield needs a full-time professional City Council so we can improve the quality of life and not make costly poor decisions made by a well-meaning, but a poorly structured city government.
Noel Pineo has been a resident of Kern County for more than 30 years. He welcomes your questions and comments and can be reached at BakersfieldBicyclee2020@gmail.com.