California’s Central Valley has always provided a snapshot of our state’s humanity, giving us an unvarnished look at how we treat people who can’t afford — or choose not — to live in astronomically expensive coastal cities.
Today, when we look around and see growing numbers of tent cities and unsheltered people living on the streets, it’s clear that it’s time to re-examine our priorities and reinvest in our communities and the people who live in them.
At the Kings Tulare Homeless Alliance, we work every single day to provide housing assistance and resources to people without homes. But with thousands of unsheltered people in our area to serve, we need a sustainable form of funding to ensure they are getting the resources they need to get off the streets.
One important solution to our perennial funding crisis is Proposition 27 on the November ballot.
It is the only measure that will guarantee hundreds of millions of dollars each year to fight homelessness and fund mental health treatment in California. Proposition 27 achieves this by licensing, tightly regulating, and taxing online sports betting conducted in partnership with California’s Tribes — following nearly half the country in creating a safe and responsible online sports betting marketplace.
There is currently no permanent funding source in the state budget for homelessness prevention efforts. Proposition 27 fixes that by creating the California Online Sports Betting Trust Fund, which will generate hundreds of millions of dollars each year in protected homelessness services and mental health funding. Proposition 27 includes the strongest guarantees available in California law to ensure revenue generated goes toward delivering permanent and interim housing as well as mental health and addiction treatment.
The funds would be allocated to local entities like ours using the most recent Homeless Housing, Assistance and Prevention Grant Program allocation methodology through the annual state budget process. Using the state's independent fiscal analysis and the most recent HHAP Grant Program allocation methodology, the Central Valley can expect to receive more than $25 million in new, ongoing annual funding.
Proposition 27 raises money by taxing and regulating online sports betting for adults 21 and over with strict protections for minors and mandatory audits to make sure the money is spent effectively to reduce homelessness. Studies show that $15.7 billion in sports wagering already occurs in California illegally. Proposition 27 would take an activity that is already happening in the illegal, illicit marketplace, tax it and regulate it to create a safe and responsible option for California.
This is exactly the kind of stable funding source we need to truly provide the ongoing mental health resources and housing we need to keep people sheltered.
How we deal with the crisis of homelessness is a true reflection of who we are as a society. I hope you’ll join me and other homeless service providers, bipartisan local leaders and California tribes in supporting Proposition 27 in November to provide a tangible solution to our homeless crisis.
Miguel Perez is executive director for the Kings Tulare Homeless Alliance.