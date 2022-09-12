Miguel Perez Image (1).png

Miguel Perez is executive director for the Kings Tulare Homeless Alliance.

California’s Central Valley has always provided a snapshot of our state’s humanity, giving us an unvarnished look at how we treat people who can’t afford — or choose not — to live in astronomically expensive coastal cities.

Today, when we look around and see growing numbers of tent cities and unsheltered people living on the streets, it’s clear that it’s time to re-examine our priorities and reinvest in our communities and the people who live in them.