According to a 2021 National Bureau of Economic Research study by Price V. Fishback, Jessica LaVoice, Allison Schertzer and Randall Walsh, “...most residents of neighborhoods where the FHA refused to insure mortgages weren't Black...the vast majority (92%) of the total red-lined home owning population were white.” Those facts are what sociology largely leaves out of its literature and discussions on racism and redlining.

When you set out to do serious research, it is drummed into you to consider every side of the argument you are making. Refining its methodology requires that you tear your thesis and method apart to find their weakest points and correct them. In your work on the results, you are to brutally challenge them and consider and rule out each and every alternative explanation possible for the results you obtained. You are to ask if something other than what you are considering might have caused — or be related to — the result you found. You are expected to brainstorm and list all the possible corelated or confounding factors that might have affected your results and rule them out one by one, or at least discuss them at length in the section on where future research might go from where you left off.

Tags

Recommended for you