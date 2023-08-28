According to a 2021 National Bureau of Economic Research study by Price V. Fishback, Jessica LaVoice, Allison Schertzer and Randall Walsh, “...most residents of neighborhoods where the FHA refused to insure mortgages weren't Black...the vast majority (92%) of the total red-lined home owning population were white.” Those facts are what sociology largely leaves out of its literature and discussions on racism and redlining.
When you set out to do serious research, it is drummed into you to consider every side of the argument you are making. Refining its methodology requires that you tear your thesis and method apart to find their weakest points and correct them. In your work on the results, you are to brutally challenge them and consider and rule out each and every alternative explanation possible for the results you obtained. You are to ask if something other than what you are considering might have caused — or be related to — the result you found. You are expected to brainstorm and list all the possible corelated or confounding factors that might have affected your results and rule them out one by one, or at least discuss them at length in the section on where future research might go from where you left off.
You are to be your worst critic. You are expected to detach from and float objectively above your work and imagine every angle that might explain your findings other than what you are proposing. You are to control for them as best you can and to discuss them at length proposing ways to find out if they might also or better account for the thing you are arguing is the cause of your results. Your findings must finally stand the test of peer review where scholars stake their academic reputations on the validity of your research and its findings. Your research will then be published and be made nationally available for scholarly review and replication.
Why am I going into this much detail and where am I going with the above? It’s simple. Social science claims that the practice of redlining is racist and has harmed Black family wealth accumulation without much said by way of other factors that might have had some sway on their lower economic status. Never mind that 92% of the redlined homeowners in the NBER/FHA study were white. Were the whites not harmed as well?
What else might have caused the redlined homeowners’ economic disadvantage? Maybe lack of educational achievement with its highly corelated stunting of economic achievement? Might it be that redlining had nothing to do with race per se but with some other variable common to those redlined — like the higher prevalence of property crime affecting everyone equally — regardless of race.
Could it be that the ones making the assertion about race wanted to omit information that might complicate their argument? After all, race aside, redlining affects everyone uniformly within its perimeter. But why ruin a compelling story about supposed racism with information that might muddle it.
All the above is meant to provide context for what good research and evidence-based storytelling is all about. Leave out this or that troublesome fact and any story can be twisted to say anything you want. Good science is all about getting at and reporting the truth of things. It also strives to understand the inconvenient facts that do not fit neatly into a stereotyped story. Indeed, good science relishes such facts because they encourage deeper digging into a subject leading to deeper truths about it.
The human brain abhors inconvenient facts. Good science seeks them out and reports them. Bad science brushes them aside in the pursuit of its pet theories.
“The most exciting thing to hear in science, the one that heralds new discoveries, is not ‘Eureka’ (I have found it) but ‘That’s funny...’” Isaac Asimov.
Brik McDill, PhD. is a retired psychologist with his newest book "On Human Excellence" in production with an international publisher.