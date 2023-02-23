Bakersfield, CA (93308)

Today

Cloudy in the morning, then off and on rain showers during the afternoon hours. High near 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.