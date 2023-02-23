While many "Frasier" fans are overjoyed to hear the reboot is currently underway — Kelsey Grammer said recently in an interview they already have filmed two episodes — some fans of the series are seriously disappointed that aside from Frasier, none of the other original cast are contracted as sitcom regulars.
That's right: David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves and Peri Gilpin are not under contract to reprise their roles as Niles Crane, Daphne Moon and Roz Doyle, respectively. Instead, the new "Frasier" iteration will focus largely on new characters the titular psychiatrist/radio host encounters in Boston as well as Frasier's son, Frederick, who has a good dose of his grandfather Martin Crane in him, and Niles and Daphne's son, David.
While it's understandable longtime fans of the show would be disappointed about the absence of the aforementioned familiar faces — they're all three great characters, after all — I believe Kelsey Grammer is spot-on when he said recently in an interview these characters' exclusions from the series aren't necessarily a bad thing.
"It's been through several manifestations — we originally wanted everyone to be back, and we still moved Frasier, because he left Seattle in the previous incarnation. And this needs to be another act for him. Jane and David and Peri were sort of on the fence and we couldn't quite make it all happen. In the end it turned out to be a great thing," Grammer said in an interview on "Live With Kelly and Ryan."
Grammer went on to explain that in the Paramount+ streaming series, Frasier will be tying up loose ends in Boston. As a longtime "Cheers" fan, I am more than a little delighted at this concept, as it opens the door for more guest appearances from the "Cheers" universe.
Tragically, the landmark "Cheers" drinkery in Boston was shut down during the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. However, that doesn't rule out flashbacks prior to 2020 or Frasier reuniting with the gang — including Sam, Carla, Cliff, Norm, Woody — in another location. (Also, there was a "Cheers" character who I really wish had made a guest appearance on "Frasier" but hadn't: Dan Hedaya's sleazy-but-lovable Nick Tortelli.)
It is understandable that a subset of fans would also be concerned about Grammer not being able to slip into Frasier's shoes again, as it were. Some might even rightly ask: Would the character seem authentic after all these years, considering Grammer hasn't played Frasier since 2004? But remembering that Grammer played Dr. Crane for 11 years on "Cheers" and 11 on "Frasier" (22 years altogether) should assuage some of our concerns on that front. Grammer knows this character well.
I also am excited about the prospect of seeing new characters in the reboot. I remember before "Better Call Saul's" debut, "Breaking Bad" fans were concerned that only a few "Breaking Bad" alums would be reprising their roles in the spinoff series. Now, a year after "Better Call Saul's" series finale, Kim Wexler and Howard Hamlin remain not only "Better Call Saul" but also "Break Bad" fan favorites. I imagine a potentially similar reception with the "Frasier" reboot's fresh characters.
Lastly, another reason I veer toward optimism regarding the latest "Fraiser" installment is the fact that James Burrows, director of a good many "Frasier" episodes as well as "Cheers," is helming the first two episodes.
Perhaps my confidence in the reboot is premature, but everything I have read thus far sounds extremely promising.
We'll know definitively later this year when "Frasier" finally debuts on Paramount+, whether "Frasier 2023" is worthy of carrying on the name of its predecessor.
Jack Bristow is an author and actor who can be seen in Elias Perez's pandemic film "Mocos" later this year.