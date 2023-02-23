Jack Bristow _n.jpg

Jack Bristow

While many "Frasier" fans are overjoyed to hear the reboot is currently underway — Kelsey Grammer said recently in an interview they already have filmed two episodes — some fans of the series are seriously disappointed that aside from Frasier, none of the other original cast are contracted as sitcom regulars.

That's right: David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves and Peri Gilpin are not under contract to reprise their roles as Niles Crane, Daphne Moon and Roz Doyle, respectively. Instead, the new "Frasier" iteration will focus largely on new characters the titular psychiatrist/radio host encounters in Boston as well as Frasier's son, Frederick, who has a good dose of his grandfather Martin Crane in him, and Niles and Daphne's son, David.