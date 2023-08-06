I went to see “Barbie” expecting a playful and entertaining romp. After all, with a marketing budget of $150 million and cross-branded items like Barbie Uno cards, Crocs and champagne flutes, I was primed to enjoy two hours of mental cotton candy. When the movie was over, I barely made it to the car before I started sobbing.
Why this movie left me in an emotional heap is something I am still trying to understand for myself, but as with all things Barbie, I think it begins with the body.
As a girl I was unprepared for what would happen in my life once my body began to mean things to other people. Here is an abbreviated list of things that happened to me because I am a woman: some guy pinning me to the wall in the photography class darkroom, a group of teen and preteen boys following me home, yelling, making sexual comments, and pointing a (probably fake?) gun at me, my boss asking me out on a date at the end of my first week as a new teacher, a stranger masturbating in his car with the window down as I walked by.
And how did I respond? I fought. I yelled. I pushed. I said no. The strangest thing about these experiences was not how much I minimized them, each in their own particular way — a quip, a story, a secret — but rather that I wasn’t terribly surprised when they happened, because that’s just how the world is. I knew how these things made me feel — weak, afraid, used, disposable — but I didn’t understand why they happened.
I came of age in the ’90s, the decade that Newt Gingrich coined the term "feminazi." Abortion was legal. Ruth Bader Ginsburg was on the U.S. Supreme Court. And we had two women senators in California. For a kid like me, third-wave feminism was confusing and esoteric, so I eschewed feminism altogether. “I’m for women’s rights,” I would say. “But I’m not a feminist.”
I spent years fighting the battle alone. I embraced grunge and made myself look intentionally unpretty. When I was drunk, I would act belligerent. Better to scare predators off than give them the wrong idea. I put on weight. I lost weight. I lifted weights. I spoke up in class. I laughed at horrible jokes. I applied for jobs. I took a bus through Mexico by myself. I listened to my friend’s experiences with sexual violence, and I thanked God it wasn’t me. And then I felt guilty that I had been spared. I gritted my teeth. I stood up. I leaned in. I leaned some more.
And then I had daughters, and I took them to watch the "Barbie" movie, and my heart crumbled.
I wept for my own girls, and the sexual violence that already haunts their young lives. I wept out of sheer exhaustion from so many years of grinding effort. I wept out of despair, that we need men to be our allies, and I don’t know if they will ever authentically rise to the challenge. I wept for all the compromises that have been necessary to make peace in my life.
But really, I wept for myself at 15, that she would shun the support of other women, that she would not have the words to describe what she was experiencing, that she felt she had to abandon so much of the joy and fun of femininity to protect herself.
I had attempted to solve the problem of patriarchy by erasure. But not having the vocabulary to talk about rape culture, unequal treatment and workplace disparity didn’t stop it from happening, it just made my life less comprehensible to myself.
In the movie, the Barbies use a talking cure to snap their fellow Barbies out of the enchantment of Ken’s patriarchy. They pull one another aside and articulate what is happening to them. Maybe that is what happened to me. This capitalist, hyper-hyped love song to a plastic doll spoke to my lived experience so directly that it knocked something loose in me.
I hope I’ll never be the same.
Kelly Damian is a teacher and writer who lives in Bakersfield.