I went to see “Barbie” expecting a playful and entertaining romp. After all, with a marketing budget of $150 million and cross-branded items like Barbie Uno cards, Crocs and champagne flutes, I was primed to enjoy two hours of mental cotton candy. When the movie was over, I barely made it to the car before I started sobbing.

Why this movie left me in an emotional heap is something I am still trying to understand for myself, but as with all things Barbie, I think it begins with the body.

Kelly Damian is a teacher and writer who lives in Bakersfield.

Tags

Recommended for you