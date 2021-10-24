Kern County’s mentally ill homelessness problem has come under repeated focus — most recently in KGET’s "Kern County In Depth" — and appears intractable. Except for Laura’s Law, it probably is. So what’s the problem?
Someone reports some disheveled someone asleep on the sidewalk or defecating next to a dumpster. Police respond but find no evidence of his/her being “imminently of danger to self or others” nor were they showing signs of being “gravely mentally disabled,” thus they could not detain him under the provisions of a 72-hour psychiatric inpatient hold.
So, how did we get here. Some history: Before the early 1970s — and the Lanterman-Petris-Short Act — patients suspected or accused of being mentally ill could be easily checked into one of 10 California mental hospitals. I began my training to become a psychologist well before the seventies, when once in a locked hospital, it was next to impossible for a patient to get out. The L-P-S law reversed the easy-in-difficult-out pattern to difficult-in-easy-out. Once-locked mental hospital doors swung open and patients, with a few exceptions, were free to walk away. After L-P-S, for patients who resisted admission, it took a judicial order to get them in. Yes, a judicial order.
Years ago, with disbelief and shock, I sat in on mental health court hearings and saw clearly dangerous psychotics who scant hours before were yelling and running naked down the middle of La Cienega Boulevard who were pulled off the streets, rapidly dressed, and upon their demand placed before a WIC 5150 habeas corpus hearing judge. If the person could give his name, recite his date of birth, give an address (never checked out), stand still for five minutes and not cuss at the judge, he was released as sane enough to not need forced inpatient treatment. These judges were not psychiatrically trained to recognize psychosis, yet were given the authority to declare a person in the midst of a florid psychotic episode perfectly safe. It was scary not only from the standpoint of public safety, but for the safety and well-being of the patient as well.
Now, some 50 years into the L-P-S era, we struggle still with the problem of getting a known dangerous or psychiatrically disabled person desperately in need of help into that help. And still all it takes is for that person to refuse the help and when taken before a judge (if forced into treatment for 72 hours) to simply say “I’m good…” for that person to be set free.
But now, something has changed. It’s called Laura’s Law. And it’s equivalent on an outpatient basis to forced inpatient care. It applies to persons who seriously and recognizably need psychiatric care but refuse it. If their mental illness is severe or dangerous enough a court order may be issued to force treatment. The patient is supervised closely by an appointed social worker, who ensures they keep clinical appointments and take their meds. If they should fail in either, the law then steps up treatment to forced inpatient care in a locked facility. A psychiatric team provides care and decides when release is appropriate. A judge, consulting with the treatment team and Public Defender's office, oversees the progress of the case, and decides when to lift his forced treatment order.
All very good in theory, but a booger to implement. It’s unfunded, and expensive. And it’s voluntary. That’s why only 20 of 58 California counties have fully or partially implemented it as enacted in 2003. Kern County reports it enacted its program in 2015.
About the program:
• As said above, it’s unfunded and expensive.
• Many complicated moving parts, new multi-layered bureaucracy, many affected and involved parties and county agencies who need to weigh in on and coordinate case progress and make other treatment related decisions. These agencies must be staffed above current levels to make complex and often conflicting — even opposing — clinical and administrative decisions.
• Reams of legal and clinical paperwork.
• Any number of parties can derail the process for complicated reasons. Who defines and sets what criteria for what kind of treatment and when and under what conditions to terminate and discharge the patient from care.
• Ties up court calendars.
• Ambiguity about who bears ultimate responsibility for treatment outcomes and how are records kept and stored and statistics kept for program evaluation.
So, it seems we have a Laura Law/AOT (Assisted Outpatient Treatment) program. If that's the case, why are so many seriously mentally ill still homeless? Something's wrong with the execution that there are so many mentally ill individuals on the streets. Some element on the front line of execution appears missing that so many mentally ill individuals remain homeless. Far too many locally mentally ill homeless are falling through the cracks as evidenced by the sheer numbers of mentally ill individuals still on the streets and camping here and there in brutally inhumane conditions. Are either the sheriffs or local police reluctant or prevented by budget shortfalls to implement the program as it could and should be?
It's easy to say that we have a Laura Law/ AOT program and it's working well — on paper. But the evidence on the streets suggests otherwise. Something's terribly wrong with the Kern County picture. The proof of any program is how well it accomplishes its goals. By such a measure, if the goal is to help the mentally ill homeless find shelter and treatment off the streets, no matter how things look on paper, the program isn't fully meeting its mandates. It's good that some, even many, mentally individuals are being helped, but the evidence is many more are not getting the help (treatment and shelter) they desperately need. Someone needs to ask why. Maybe Behavioral Health Services Director Stacy Kuwahara can shed some light on that question. Or the sheriff's or other area police departments.
By the way, life on the streets is stressful and destabilizing. It does no good to provide psychiatric treatment without also providing shelter — a powerful stabilizer in itself. Not to mention that it is a nasty mistake to expect the mentally ill to manage and administer their own medications. (Think fatal overdose, ineffective underdose, or having them stolen or used by the patient for barter or sale on the streets.) Also mixing prescription meds with common street drugs and alcohol and mixing them with prohibited types of food or drink can be fatal. Self-medicating with god-knows-what drugs are available is hard-wired into street-hardened brains.
Do we do sweeps of homeless hangouts or camps and refer a patient for AOT services? When we do the homeless counts, what do we do with those mentally ill individuals we find? When the outreach doctor from Clinica Sierra Vista makes his open-air medical rounds, does he not make AOT referrals for shelter and make sure the referrals make it to the right places?
Two fail-points of Laura’s Law are: At the front end, law enforcement is hesitant to get involved often because there are no beds available in the local jail for the mentally ill, and jails don’t want to be and cannot be turned into mental hospitals. And in the deeper weeds of the program, it takes major effort and expense on the part of many diverse staff to work up cases for formal judicial hearings and repeated formal judicial case status conferences and reviews.
Whatever good the Kern County AOT program is doing, and let’s grant that under Ms. Kuwahara’s careful stewardship it’s doing a lot, it's still missing a lot of mentally ill individuals desperately needing treatment and other services. Someone needs to take a very close look at why so many cases are getting missed and people left suffering out in the now worsening elements. Compassion for our mentally ill brothers and sisters demands we find out why so many are yet unserved, untreated, unsheltered and suffering. We've got to find out why.
Brik McDill, Ph.D. of Bakersfield is a retired psychologist and an associate of CSUB’s Kegley Institute of Ethics.