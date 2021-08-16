I had to rub my eyes in astonishment at the complete nonsense and irrationality of Tim Stormont's view of reality ("Community Voices: Why we're losing respect for God," Aug. 11).
Some examples:
1. "Change has come from those who fear God. American independence, abolishing slavery, the civil rights movement all came from this."
Where's the proof of this? Why would a God want to be feared? Perhaps to keep us from being naughty and punished for all eternity by a bipolar deity with anger management issues.
2. "But today we find ourselves having steadily departed from God, and the result is our destruction."
Consider the Scandinavian countries that are essentially devoid of religion and are the most peaceful, humane and happiest countries on the planet.
3. "Only a few years ago we did this in Bakersfield (prayed for rain) and God answered."
Of course, we won't quibble about the time frame. If everyone washed their car at the same time, it might work better at bringing rain. Also, there's no credible evidence that any prayers have ever been answered.
4. "The departure from God is breeding confusion of all sorts."
A post hoc ergo propter hoc fallacy.
5. "Religion is being squelched by secular government ... "
The founding fathers of our country wanted to avoid the religious abuses that plagued countries in Europe and consequently formed our secular government. Religion must be kept out of government.
6. "Gender is being split into numerous unscientific divisions ... "
I would suggest to the writer that he consult university biologists about this.
7. "These are mere symptoms of the real trouble, our departure from God."
Mere opinion.
8. A Bible quote: "Oh that men (humans) would praise the Lord for his goodness, ..." Psalm 107:31.
How about these Bible quotes:
Psalm 137:9 — "Happy shall he be, that taketh and dasheth thy little ones against the stones."
Isaiah 45:7 — “I form the light and create darkness: I make peace and create evil: I the Lord do all these things.”
John 1:3 — "All things were made by Him; and without Him was not anything made that was made."
COVID-19. So let's put the blame where it belongs.
So, the writer says we're losing respect for God. Whose God? Consider what Richard Dawkins has to say about the Bible God:
"The God of the Old Testament is arguably the most unpleasant character in all fiction: jealous and proud of it; a petty, unjust, unforgiving control-freak; a vindictive, bloodthirsty ethnic cleanser; a misogynistic, homophobic, racist, infanticidal, genocidal, pestilential, megalomaniacal, sadomasochistic, capriciously malevolent bully."
A plain reading of those scriptures would verify Dawkin's analysis.
David Keranen is a retired educator.