Bravo to John Pryor and his Community Voices column of June 7, 2022, on how to reduce gun violence by way of a multiagency multidisciplinary early detection system. Such a system would have many participants and many moving parts.
He quotes from an FBI report: “‘The successful prevention of an active shooting frequently depends on the collective and collaborative engagement of varied community members, law enforcement officials, teachers, mental healthcare professionals, family members, threat assessment professionals, friends, social workers, school resource officers … and many others’ including, of course, clergy. ... ‘A shared awareness of the common observable behaviors demonstrated by the active shooters in this study may help to prompt inquiries and focus assessments at every level of contact and every stage of intervention.’” Sounds simple enough, right?
He wants to get ahead of the problem instead of chasing it. Bravo again. That system would bring together all elements to get the job done. But wait. Pulling such a system together and giving it legs, independence, constancy and longevity would require herculean effort and huge systemic coordination among the many involved participants, particularly if they’re volunteers.
Left to itself, such a system without a chair would get all tripped up in overlapping territories and responsibilities and fall flat on its face, achieving nothing. So, someone gets all the participants together. But who’s in charge? Each agency, program and person comes from and contributes its own cultural and regulatory ecosystem with its own norms and rules. Some bound by very stringent confidentiality laws. So, we get all the people together to select a chair. But to find the right chair, since different people bring different skills to the table, and since specific mission, goals and objectives require skills specific and peculiar to mission, goals and objectives, we need to determine our system’s mission, goals and objectives.
And we still don’t have a chair. That requires a committee to write a plan with no one in charge. The chair, somehow selected, forms another committee to map out who among the assembly does what with solid and dotted lines connecting boxes. Inevitably there will be territorial and responsibility overlaps, and since each of the 11-plus participants of the system has its own priorities and regulations, we will need a set of guidelines and procedures. Each participant brings with it its innate sense of importance (conceit?). For this we need an org and flow chart with boxes, and solid and dotted lines. We will now need a person to schedule and organize meetings, handle meeting minutes and file all the paperwork flying around.
When we Venn-diagram all the above, we see how much work we’ll need to do to clear up overlaps, conflicts of authority, priorities, interests and turf battles. We’ll need to find ego-saving ways to rate the comparative importance of each of our goals and objectives and establish who’s responsible for what in what order. And for that we’ll need detailed and operationalized “who-what-when-how” action plans with yet more responsibility charts, flow and decision-making charts with multiple forking Y/N arrows.
But we’re still not done. Since angry men purchase guns across jurisdictional lines in planning mass shootings and cross them again in committing them, for preventive purposes we will need a rapid-response national tracking and coordinating system of as many jurisdictional committees as there are police departments — 18,000 — with enforcement and detention authority over men and seizure authority over guns. So, to implement the FBI/Pryor-recommended early-detection system for a nationwide gun violence problem, we repeat all the above 18,000 times. And once more for our national oversight tracking/coordinating system.
Multiply the above by all the national problems our public servants are in the business of solving “... in order to make our country a more perfect union, establish justice, ensure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity.”
We thank Mr. Pryor for giving us the FBI-recommended model and for helping us see how our national government got so complicated and big.