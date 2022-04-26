In a recent opinion article, Ralph McKnight ("Who should we really fear? April 14) issued forth his irrational fears ranging from COVID to firearms to literally anyone who has a different opinion other than himself. As Franklin Roosevelt stated in his famous speech before Congress before the outbreak of World War II, “We have nothing to fear but fear itself.”
Let me pose some rational fears that Americans have a a result of the 2020 election:
We fear the amassing of hi-tech weapons to be used against U.S. citizens left in the hands of the Taliban after the precipitous withdrawal from Afghanistan and the technology given over to our enemies.
We fear for the inability to heat or cool our homes, drive our vehicles, or pay for fuel because domestic pipelines are shut down, yet pipeline production by a vicious dictator is encouraged.
We fear that we will no longer be able to feed ourselves and our families because of inflation and the deterioration of our supply chain infrastructure. All this happened within one year of the Biden presidency.
We fear the influx of hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants, some known terrorists or murderous gang members because of no wish to control our southern border.
We fear the increase of violent crime because of an administration that buys into defund the police or liberal district attorneys who refuse to enforce laws.
We fear the woke Twitter crowd that bullies corporate entities into action such as encouraging young school children to be propagandized about gender issues to the point that it could be considered child abuse.
We fear that by the inactions and actions by this administration that a vicious demagogue can invade a sovereign nation, annihilate its infrastructure, murder innocent civilians, threaten his neighbors if they choose to defend themselves, and develop technologically superior weapons to instill fear on the global community, while this administration and the fickle UN stands by because it does not want to upset the madman or his ally China.
We fear the state of the country because we have a president bordering on senility and dementia and his first successor has demonstrated sheer incompetence, and the second is near the same state as the president.
We fear a government that issues mandates to control our behavior based upon capricious sources, then uses its power at all costs to stifle dissent.
We fear that our homes are no longer safe from predation. Anyone with a Ring doorbell or similar device can attest to mentally ill and drugged individuals prowling residential neighborhoods at all hours stealing packages and even going so far as to pilfer neighborhood mailboxes.
So, if Mr. McKnight and others of his ilk are afraid of well-armed citizens who want to protect their way of life, themselves, or their families, then for him life will be like Chicken Little’s – The sky will always be falling.
Gregory Laskowski is a retired forensic scientist, adjunct professor and consultant.