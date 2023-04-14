We are seeing pushback from certified teachers, engulfed in teachers union politics, and reporters from woke publications like The New York Times, The Washington Post and Associated Press and local media that rely on their editorial and feature publications to fill the day's paper or news broadcast.
"Parents don't have the education or professional experience to tell a teacher what and how to teach," they say.
When did any of us ever have to overcome natural parental and family instincts to qualify to rear and discipline our children? I certainly have no problem with a team effort. However, parents and teachers should be singing in the same choir. Too many kids pit the teachers against the parents, or the parents haven’t worked a discipline protocol with the teacher and principals. In simple terms, if the kid get disciplined at school, the parents double up to make sure it never happens again.
It seems the teachers ought to be singing the Arias!
When the schools disdain the nature and structure of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, someone is shrieking off-note. The inevitable outcome is the gradual introduction, encouragement and blind defense of ideologies that violate the principles established in our nation's founding and in the core of society, the nuclear family. That includes the sound biblical underpinnings of our founding documents and of the young men who put it all together in 1776-78.
We don't expect the public schools to teach religion per se, but to recognize the foundations of our rule of law. The parents can reinforce that at home and church, including making sure our kids have deep respect for the teachers and staff that serve them. Our kids have been set afloat on a dangerous sea, because faith and family are denigrated, and in the case of the corrupt DOJ and FBI, even punished.
This stuff must come from the bottom up (subsidiarity), not the top down Washington, D.C. version of dictatorial solidarity. Subsidiarity and solidarity combined in the chaos of everyday life and challenges are what made this a great nation.
Ben Franklin responded to a curious woman onlooker who asked what they had done. Ben responded, "We've given you a Republic, if you can keep it." It’s our turn. Don’t screw it up!
Gerald V. Todd lives in Bakersfield.