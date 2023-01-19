Ron Headshot 2021.jpg

Ronald Stein, P.E., an engineer and founder of PTS Advance, is an internationally published columnist and energy expert who writes frequently about all aspects of energy and economics.

One of the best-known quotes was “where’s the beef?“ from Clara Peller, who was a manicurist and American character actress who, at the age of 81, starred in the 1984 advertising campaign for the Wendy’s fast food restaurant chain.

Today, the huge dark cloud over EV projected sales is the availability of electricity to charge batteries, which leads us to the quote for the foreseeable future — Where’s the electricity?